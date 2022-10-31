Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack as Homophobic Conspiracy Theories Sweep Right-Wing Media

Trump Jr. shared a photo making light of the 82-year-old's life-threatening injuries, days after Pelosi underwent brain surgery to repair a skull fracture from being beaten with a hammer

By
Published on October 31, 2022 11:39 AM
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

Just three days after Paul Pelosi was violently attacked in his San Francisco home and underwent surgery for a skull fracture, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to mock Nancy Pelosi's husband, sharing a meme that shows a Paul "costume" consisting of a pair of underwear and a hammer.

"Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready," read the caption for the meme, which 44-year-old Trump Jr. shared to both Twitter and Instagram.

"OMG," Trump Jr. wrote in his reposts. "The internet remains undefeated."

Trump Jr.'s mockery comes days after the 82-year-old underwent brain surgery and treatment for facial injuries after an intruder armed with a hammer attacked him.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. They then attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived, sources said.

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Right-wing media sources have been rife with conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack, some of them spurred by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who responded to a tweet from former first lady Hillary Clinton by sharing a link to a site that once bizarrely reported Clinton had died and been replaced by a lookalike.

After Clinton wrote that it is unsurprising that "hate and deranged conspiracy theories" have lead to violence, Musk — who has 112 million followers on the platform he recently acquired — responded by linking to a website that espouses conspiracy theories.

"There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," Musk wrote, along with a link to a false news story that suggested Paul's injuries had been caused by a male prostitute whom he'd met at a gay bar and gotten into a dispute with on the morning of the attack.

Police sources have refuted this claim and said that the two did not know one another prior to the break-in, yet the hashtag #PelosiGayLover has gained popularity among extremists who continue to push misinformation.

Musk's tweet later disappeared, though it is unclear if he deleted it or if it was removed by the platform's content moderators.

In a press conference, law enforcement officials have said that officers arrived at the Pelosi's San Francisco home shortly before 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday to conduct a wellness check. Inside the house, they allegedly encountered Paul, 82, and the suspect both holding onto a hammer. Then, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said, "the suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

Nancy is second in the line of succession for president and has previously been a target of violent threats by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has often directed ire at her and dubbed her "Crazy Nancy."

After Friday's violent attack, Nancy released a statement saying the Pelosi family was "heartbroken and traumatized" by the events.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Nancy shared on her website. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

She added: "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Trump Jr., meanwhile, is currently being sued for fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed suit against him; his father, former President Donald Trump; and his two adult siblings — Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — in September.

