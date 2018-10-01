Donald Trump Jr. Says 'Scary' #MeToo Movement Makes Him More Worried for His Sons Than Daughters

Donald Trump Jr. says that the #MeToo movement worries him — for his sons’ sake.

Alongside his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr., 40, stated in a DailyMailTV interview that he fears for his sons — Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5 — more than his daughters — Kai, 11, and Chloe, 4 — with ex Vanessa Trump, 40.

“I mean, right now, I’d say my sons,” he told the outlet. “I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. And when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary.”

In the interview, Guilfoyle, 49, commented on the sexual assault allegations brought against President Donald Trump‘s embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out,” said the former Fox News host. “It’s very tough 35 years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored.”

Guilfoyle told DailyMailTV, “People need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well, and what motivations people may have.”

Trump Jr. previously criticized Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

Ford’s fear of flying was cited as the reason she could not grant the committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley’s request that she testify on Sept. 17. At the hearing, she told outside prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, “It’s easier to travel going that direction when it’s a vacation.”

Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday, “I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all.”

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes.

