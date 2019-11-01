Bow and Arrow-Wielding Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Wear 'Witch Hunt' Couples Costume  

Image zoom Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr./ Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. is using Halloween as an opportunity to take a jab at the Democratic party and the impeachment resolution that passed on Thursday with a costume inspired by an oft-quoted phrase that his father uses on Twitter.

Trump Jr., 41, shared a pair of photos on Instagram on Thursday, revealing a politically tinged couples costume with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. In the snaps, Trump Jr. wears a camo hunting outfit complete with what appears to be an actual bow and arrow set, while Guilfoyle, 50, wears a black and purple witch costume — together, they make up a “witch hunt.”

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bulls⁠— the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist,” he wrote in the caption for the post.

Guilfoyle also shared some photos of their outfits, writing in her post, “#BRB, witch hunting 🇺🇸💥.”

Trump Jr. was referring to the impeachment resolution that the House of Representatives passed on Thursday. The 232-196 vote makes the investigation into Donald Trump‘s dealings with Ukraine more public, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The vote also showed the stark political divide on the impeachment inquiry: all but two Democrats votes “yes,” while the Republicans voted a unanimous “no.”

Trump has been leading the negative rhetoric surrounding the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, and drew backlash earlier this month after he compared it to a “lynching” on Twitter.

Image zoom Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr./ Instagram

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!” Trump tweeted.

Several politicians quickly pointed out the inappropriate comparison of Trump’s White House scandal to the racist, extrajudicial killings of black people throughout American history. According to the NAACP, lynching occurred more than 4,700 times in the U.S. from 1882 to 1968.

Image zoom Donald Trump Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty

“Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation’s history, as is this President,” tweeted Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. “We’ll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful.”

Among the most vocal critics to Trump’s comment was Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois.

“What the hell is wrong with you?” Rush replied to Trump. “Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet.”

Now that the resolution has passed, the inquiry can move into its next phase.