Donald Trump Jr. Brings Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to White House for July 4th Celebration

Less than four months after estranged wife Vanessa filed for divorce, Donald Trump Jr. made new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle his plus-one for the White House 4th of July party and scored her a photo-op with his father, President Donald Trump.

“A very Happy 4th of July to everyone!” Trump Jr., 40, wrote alongside a series of pictures of the pair posing together on Wednesday.

“It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House! Today is America’s birthday, and we are making it GREAT again!” he continued.

In one of the photos, the pair smiled with their arms around each other, while in another, Guilfoyle, 49, was seen shaking the president’s hand in the Oval Office.

Guilfoyle also documented the festive fourth on her own social media account, sharing a photo of the pair smiling while holding hands outside of the White House.

“An incredible afternoon at the White House! Thankful and proud to be an American! God bless all our troops & God keep our nation safe. Happy Independence Day 🇺🇸❤💃🏾@donaldjtrumpjr,” she captioned the snapshot.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle reportedly started dating in April, just a month after Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce after more than 12 years of marriage. The former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized.

The July 4th visit comes just a week after the president’s eldest son and the Fox News host went on a fishing trip together in Montana.

Trump Jr. also gave his father a series of bizarre shoutouts on social media for the July Fourth holiday, sharing a series of patriotic fan-created images on Instagram.

In one image, Trump is depicted wearing an old-fashioned uniform while holding a massive weapon in one hand. Meanwhile, a bald eagle is perched on his other arm, while an American flag waved in the background amid battle imagery.

“This is amazing. #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #trump #maga🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸,” his son captioned the image.

The second post appears to depict his father as Salt Bae, only instead of salt, “Freedom Bae” is sprinkling red white and blue stars.



“Newly discovered footage of Freedom Bae!!! Just sprinkling a bit of freedom for all of us to enjoy this #independenceday weekend. Also continuing my quest to take out pop culture terms😂🇺🇸🦅😂🇺🇸🦅#trump#bae #freedom #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly,” he wrote alongside the photo.

Earlier in the day, Trump Jr. also shared an image of a man riding on a bald eagle while flying over Mount Rushmore. In one hand the man holds a shotgun, while in the other he holds an American flag.

“Leaving work today like…” was written alongside the image.

“Couldn’t have said it better myself,” Trump Jr. captioned the scene. “#maga 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Repost @pewpewdaily”