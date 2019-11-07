Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Have 'One Goal for 2020' — but It Isn't Getting Married

After an argumentative, sometimes even emotional appearance on The View on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle ended things on a “light note.”

“I wanna end on a light note,” co-host Abby Huntsman asked them. “When are you guys tying the knot?”

“Oh my God,” Guilfoyle, 50, responded with a big grin and her boyfriend of more than a year nodded along. It was a lone moment of levity in an interview that covered the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, the 2020 election, questions about the Trumps’ character and more.

In a somber moment, co-host Meghan McCain, whose father has been a frequent target of President Trump before and after his death last year, asked Don Jr. if his family’s divisive style “was worth it.”

But where Don Jr., 41, and Guilfoyle had been quick to push back on the panelists on the more political topics, on their personal life they demurred.

“We need to get the president re-elected!” Guilfoyle said.

“We got one goal for 2020,” Don Jr. said, adding, “Kimberly’s been an amazing — she understands this world in a — unfortunately, you know, my world has drastically changed from what I was used to before politics and everything. And to be able to do this stuff, I like to joke on the campaign trail, you know, my big sacrifice for America is having to travel with Kimberly.”

“It’s been amazing to be able to do that, and she has such a good grasp of and being able to speak to people,” Don Jr. continued. “I sort of say, you know, when you need a sledgehammer, I’m pretty good. When you need some subtlety and nuance, that’s where she really steps in and does an amazing job.”

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were first linked last spring after his then-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.

He and Vanessa, who share five children, finalized their divorce agreement late last year, as he and Guilfoyle have continued to ramp up their relationship — spending Easter with his father at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and house-hunting in the Hamptons.

“I know the measure of the man. I know his character,” Guilfoyle said on Thursday’s View episode, referring back to an earlier segment in which McCain and co-host Joy Behar probed them on President Trump’s most notorious comments.

“Who, him or the other one?” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked Guilfoyle.

“Both of them, the entire family. I stand for them because I do believe their commitment,” Guilfoyle replied.

And with that, the interview was over.

“Thank you for coming,” Goldberg said. “[Don Jr.’s] new book, Triggered, is out now.”