While his dad was on another of his regular Twitter sprees this weekend — attacking Saturday Night Live re-runs, the late Sen. John McCain and others — Donald Trump Jr. spent St. Patrick’s Day on the coast with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and their kids.

President Donald Trump‘s eldest son, 41, brought their two families to the Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in Florida to celebrate the holiday. (The Trump properties have been favorite retreats even after the president took office, raising concerns from ethics experts about the mixing of the American government and a family’s private business.)

In a photo shared to Instagram Sunday, Don Jr. proudly posed alongside his kids — Donald Trump III, 10, Chloe, 4, Spencer, 6, Kai, 11, and 7-year-old Tristan — while Guilfoyle, 50, grinned for the camera alongside son Ronan, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Eric Villency.

“Fun night with @kimberlyguilfoyle and our kids for St. Patrick’s Day @trumpgolfpalmbeach @kaitrumpgolfer #stpatricksday,” he captioned the shot.

Don Jr. also shared a photo of him smiling with Donald III, Chloe, Tristan and Spencer outside on the golf course.

He and Guilfoyle, who reportedly began dating not long after his wife of 12 years, Vanessa, filed for divorce last March, have not been shy about their relationship. Vanessa wrote a message of support for them in June.

After Fox, Guilfoyle joined a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action.

On his Instagram story this weekend, Don Jr. showed off his kids’ swings on the golf course as well as the festive decorations from their party, which included green napkins and beads and gold coins scattered among miniature cauldrons.

He also included a selfie with Guilfoyle which he captioned, “@kimberlyguilfoyle and I enjoying a nice sunset @trumpgolfpalmbeach.”

While the couple was at the beach, the president was on Twitter — posting and sharing messages from others during all hours of the weekend and into Monday morning. Topics included the closing of an automobile factory in Ohio, the Russia investigation and the 2020 presidential election.

A great group of patriots and our incredible President @realDonaldTrump! Thank you for another record breaking low unemployment for Hispanics. What a great way to celebrate a birthday weekend. 🎉👍🏼🇺🇸#MAGA #KAG @DonaldJTrumpJr @charliekirk11 @SergioGor @TommyHicksGOP https://t.co/ZcYLkOEas7 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) March 9, 2019

This isn’t Don Jr.’s first outing with Guilfoyle this month. They celebrated her 50th birthday last week at Omar at Vaucluse in New York City’s Upper East Side at a dinner attended by Don Jr.’s brother, Eric, and Eric’s wife, Lara.

“Lovely evening celebrating my birthday with people I love,” Guilfoyle wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who joined me last night to celebrate in New York City! Love ya all for a great dinner kicking off the bday weekend.”

Later that weekend, the couple headed south to the Mar-a-Lago Club to continue the party.

A Mar-a-Lago source told PEOPLE that the gathering there “was very small and lots of fun, designed to give Kimberly a great day at the club.”

“Thanks for everything you do and I look forward to celebrating many more of those with you. Love you,” Don Jr. wrote in a happy birthday message on Instagram.

Presdient Trump was even on hand for the birthday weekend, as Guilfoyle shared a photo to Twitter of her with Don Jr., the president, Republican operatives Sergio Gor and Tommy Hicks and controversial conservative personality Charlie Kirk.