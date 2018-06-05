Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Pile on the PDA During NYC Date Night

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle were glued to each other’s side during a night out in New York City last week, the New York Post‘s Page Six reports.

Although the reported new couple had dinner with one other woman, a witness told the outlet, “You couldn’t put a knife between” Trump Jr., 40, and Guilfoyle, 49.

“He was touching her, and they were holding hands all night,” the source said, adding, “They didn’t care who saw them.”

Page Six cited reports that said the pair also went — alone — to the Grill in Midtown Manhattan later that night.

Trump Jr.’s rep at the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Page Six reported last month that President Donald Trump’s oldest son and Guilfoyle, a co-host of Fox News’ The Five, had been dating for a few weeks after Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” a source told Page Six at the time. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa, 40, split after 12 years of marriage. The former couple share five children.

Guilfoyle, 49, a former San Francisco and L.A. prosecutor, was married to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years before they split in 2005.