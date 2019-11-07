Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Face the Hot Seat on The View: 'Stop Yelling!'

This post will be updated.

Tensions were high as Donald Trump Jr. appeared for the first time The View, along with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, to mark the show’s 5,000th episode on Thursday.

President Donald Trump‘s oldest son, 41, went on the ABC daytime talk show to discuss his new book, Triggered, and he immediately began to feel the heat from the show’s co-hosts, who grilled him on the ongoing impeachment investigation and his social media behavior.

At one point amid the cross-talk, panelist Joy Behar admonished Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, “Stop yelling!” Moderator Whoopi Goldberg told the table soon after, “Everybody stop, it’s hard to hear.”

“This is not a MAGA rally, okay?” Behar told Don Jr.

Meghan McCain, who has the most contentious relationship with the Trumps given the president’s history of attacking the late Sen. John McCain, her dad, did not speak for the first part of the joint interview.

Later in the episode, she asked Don Jr. if his family’s divisive political style — including attacking their critics in personal, sometimes vulgar terms — was “worth it.” She referred specifically to the Khan family, whose son died while in the military. The Khans appeared at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and were later mocked by the president.

Don Jr. used his answer to pivot back to what he said were his father’s accomplishments as president but defended him as a “counter-puncher” who was merely responding to what Don Jr. called a historic level of vitriol.

Still, when responding after Behar listed off some of President Trump’s most infamous comments, including the Access Hollywood tape, Don Jr. said, “We’ve all done things we regret.”

The View panel confirmed Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s scheduled appearance on the show last Friday, with audible surprise from the audience.

When they groaned at the news, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Everyone looks so shocked. Why? We have everyone here.”

Meghan has regularly pushed back at the president because of his repeated criticism of Sen. McCain before and after the Arizona Republican’s death last year.

Once, while speaking with reporters at the White House about Sen. McCain’s decision to vote against Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, Trump said he was “never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”

Earlier this year, he also retweeted another Twitter user who wrote, “Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain. I’m one! We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare.”

After The View co-hosts condemned Trump’s statements in an episode following the comments, Meghan thanked the women for their support and urged fans to “not feel bad for her family” and to instead “feel bad for people out there who are being bullied, that don’t have support.”

She also called her father Trump’s “kryptonite” in another episode of the talk show that same month.

“[Trump] spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man,” Meghan said. “My father was his kryptonite in life, he’s his kryptonite in death.”

In another instance of their families’ strife, a Wall Street Journal report in May (followed by other articles) revealed that someone in the White House wanted to make sure a warship named for Sen. McCain’s family was kept “out of sight” of Trump during a trip to a Japanese naval base.

Meghan spoke out on Twitter, saying she felt compelled to continue publicly defending her father because the president would not stop attacking him.

“Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life,” she wrote at the time. “There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.”

President Trump praised the official behind the effort to hide the McCain ship but said he had no knowledge of it.