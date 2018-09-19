Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Denied Permission for Rally at Montana Restaurant  

Table for none.

A Montana restaurant has pulled the plug on hosting Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s campaign rally for Republican Matt Rosendale.

President Donald Trump‘s eldest son and his girlfriend, a former Fox News host, were set to speak at the Midtown Tavern in Bozeman, Montana, next Tuesday, ahead of the midterm elections.

But shortly after Rosendale’s campaign announced the rally, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that the restaurant will no longer host the event because the management wants to stay out of politics.

“We definitely don’t want to take political sides. That’s never our intention,” the restaurant’s manager, Jess Wilcox, told the newspaper. “We just try to stay politically neutral.”

Wilcox said he didn’t know the event had been booked until it was announced on Tuesday, and added, “That’s just not who we are. We just try to stay politically neutral. We’re a restaurant.”

Rosendale’s campaign later released a statement saying they were looking for a new location for the rally. “We’ve had over 200 people RSVP for the event in less than four hours and we’re looking for a new venue to accommodate the unprecedented demand for the campaign rally with Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the statement said.

This isn’t the first time a member of Trump’s inner circle has been turned away from a restaurant. In June, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia, because the owner objected to Sanders’ participation in Trump’s “inhumane and unethical” administration.

Sanders confirmed the incident on Twitter, writing: “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”