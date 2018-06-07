Donald Trump Jr. and His Reported New Love Kimberly Guilfoyle Have a Standing Date Night Every Tuesday

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle have a Tuesday kind of love, according to the New York Daily News.

The outlet reports that the president’s eldest son, 40, and the Fox News host, 49, enjoyed a date night in New York City this past Tuesday — for the fourth Tuesday in a row.

Trump Jr.’s Secret Service detail was seen dropping off the pair outside Giulfoyle’s Central Park West apartment, the Daily News said, citing a “source on the scene.”

“Passersby have noticed the black SUVs with out of state plates parked near Guilfoyle’s building every Tuesday since early May,” the Daily News added, noting that this week, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were spotted exiting one of those vehicles at 10:30 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

“The Secret Service got out, opened the back door, [Trump Jr.] came around, got out his bags, [Giulfoyle] got out of the truck, and they walked in the building together,” according to an observer.

The New York Post also reported that Trump Jr. and Giulfoyle were glued to each other’s side during a night out in New York City last week.

Although the reported new couple had dinner with one other woman, a witness told the outlet, “You couldn’t put a knife between” Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle.

“He was touching her, and they were holding hands all night,” the source said, adding, “They didn’t care who saw them.”

Page Six cited reports that said the pair also went — alone — to the Grill in Midtown Manhattan later that night.

Trump Jr.’s rep at the Trump Organization did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Trump Discovered ‘Sexy Texts’ from Aubrey O’Day While Donald Jr. Showered: Source

Page Six reported last month that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, a co-host of Fox News’ The Five, had been dating for a few weeks after Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” a source told Page Six at the time. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa, 40, split after 12 years of marriage. The former couple share five children.

Guilfoyle, 49, a former San Francisco and L.A. prosecutor, was married to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years before they split in 2005.