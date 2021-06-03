Donald Trump Jr. Joins Cameo, Selling Video Messages for $500 Each

He told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the recent criminal investigation into his family's business dealings has racked up "tens of millions of dollars" worth of legal bills

Donald Trump Jr. Is Now Selling Videos of Himself On Cameo for $500 Apiece

Donald Trump Jr. Is Now Selling Videos of Himself On Cameo for $500 Apiece

Who wants a personalized video message from Donald Trump Jr.?

As of this week, that's a possibility as former President Donald Trump's eldest son has joined Cameo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's good to be here," Don Jr., 43, says in his introduction video on the social media site which lets users can purchase videos from an array of actors, athletes, reality stars and other personalities and influencers.

Don Jr. is selling clips for $500 apiece. (Videos can cost up to $787 if a customer wants to receive the clip within 24 hours, according to The Independent.)

His bio says "a portion of proceeds will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project" supporting military contractors, although it's not clear what percentage of the proceeds are being donated.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. | Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

The Trump Organization is currently the subject of at least one ongoing criminal investigation into its past dealings, the New York Attorney General's office told PEOPLE last month. (They deny wrongdoing.)

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said that it was investigating the former president's private company "in a criminal capacity," alongside the Manhattan district attorney.

Don Jr. told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the recent criminal investigation into his family's business dealings has racked up "tens of millions of dollars" worth of legal bills.

Prosecutors are reportedly probing whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of its properties and if it paid the appropriate amount in taxes.

Don Jr., an executive vice president at the company and one of his father's most vocal political surrogates, called the investigation "a political persecution" during his interview Wednesday night with Carlson.

donald trump jr. Donald Trump Jr. | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

"Even if they don't get anything, they get you to spend millions of dollars and that's sort of a win in and of itself, and it's tens of millions of dollars," Don Jr. said.

In video examples so far on his Cameo profile, he has sent birthday messages, congratulations on engagements and anniversaries and thanked a veteran over the Memorial Day weekend.

The videos also come with some self-promotion.