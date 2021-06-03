Donald Trump Jr. Joins Cameo, Selling Video Messages for $500 Each
He told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the recent criminal investigation into his family's business dealings has racked up "tens of millions of dollars" worth of legal bills
Who wants a personalized video message from Donald Trump Jr.?
As of this week, that's a possibility as former President Donald Trump's eldest son has joined Cameo.
"It's good to be here," Don Jr., 43, says in his introduction video on the social media site which lets users can purchase videos from an array of actors, athletes, reality stars and other personalities and influencers.
Don Jr. is selling clips for $500 apiece. (Videos can cost up to $787 if a customer wants to receive the clip within 24 hours, according to The Independent.)
His bio says "a portion of proceeds will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project" supporting military contractors, although it's not clear what percentage of the proceeds are being donated.
The Trump Organization is currently the subject of at least one ongoing criminal investigation into its past dealings, the New York Attorney General's office told PEOPLE last month. (They deny wrongdoing.)
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said that it was investigating the former president's private company "in a criminal capacity," alongside the Manhattan district attorney.
Don Jr. told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the recent criminal investigation into his family's business dealings has racked up "tens of millions of dollars" worth of legal bills.
RELATED: Trump Faces Criminal Risk as New York Investigation of His Business Moves Into Grand Jury Phase: Reports
Prosecutors are reportedly probing whether the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of its properties and if it paid the appropriate amount in taxes.
Don Jr., an executive vice president at the company and one of his father's most vocal political surrogates, called the investigation "a political persecution" during his interview Wednesday night with Carlson.
RELATED: The Legal Problems Trump Faces Out of Office — from Capitol Attack to Accusations of Fraud to Defamation
"Even if they don't get anything, they get you to spend millions of dollars and that's sort of a win in and of itself, and it's tens of millions of dollars," Don Jr. said.
In video examples so far on his Cameo profile, he has sent birthday messages, congratulations on engagements and anniversaries and thanked a veteran over the Memorial Day weekend.
The videos also come with some self-promotion.
In one clip, Don Jr. encouraged a couple who recently got engaged to celebrate their honeymoon at his family's private resorts and in multiple clips he slipped in false claims about his father's 2020 election loss and attacks President Joe Biden's family.