Donald Trump Jr. Says He Hasn't 'Personally Thought About' 2024 Presidential Run but 'Who Knows'

While Donald Trump Jr. enjoys being on the campaign trail, he doesn't seem to have any immediate plans to make a presidential run of his own.

During a recent interview with Fox News at a Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Texas, former President Donald Trump's eldest son, 43, said that he hasn't "personally thought about" running for the White House in the next election cycle.

Sounding like his dad, however, Don Jr. nonetheless touted unnamed polls "that [have] me pretty high up the list if not at the top of it."

"Who knows," he added.

"The reality with that job is you also have to want to do the day job, right? It's not just about the campaigning," Don Jr. said. "I love being in that fight. I love fighting for the things that are out there, that I believe in as a conservative. I will do that irrespective. To want to actually get in that mix, is a whole different story."

Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr. From left: Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr. | Credit: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Last month, President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, also ruled out a forthcoming Senate run, although she added that she's not saying "no forever."

For his part the president, whose business is facing criminal charges, has yet to confirm whether he plans on running again even as he has repeatedly teased a potential 2024 run.Shortly after he held his first post-presidential rally last month, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has made up his mind about whether or not he will run.

A divisive figure nationally, President Trump remains robustly popular with GOP voters and came out on top of a Republican nomination poll conducted at the CPAC gathering over the weekend, getting 70 percent of the ballots, according to Fox News.