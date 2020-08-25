Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Gives Enthusiastic — and Booming — RNC Speech

The former Fox News host appeared during the first night of the all-remote Republican National Convention

Speaking as though her speech was written mostly in bold — and underlined — former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday gave a ringing endorsement of President Donald Trump on the first night of the all-remote Republican National Convention.

Switching between praising Trump's conservative record and warning that Democratic rivals Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, would usher in an age of catastrophe in the country, Guilfoyle worked up to a closing message that she all but shouted out across the auditorium in Washington, D.C., where she was appearing.

"The best is yet to come!" she said. (As she spoke, she alternated sweeping gestures and beaming smiles with a passionate delivery that approached a yell.)

Elsewhere in her remarks, Guilfoyle warned that, as Democrats argued at their convention last week, "This election is a battle for the soul of America."

But for her vote, the country's soul should sit with Trump.

"Biden, Harris and the rest of the socialists will fundamentally change this nation," she said in a familiar GOP attack on the Democratic platform.

Much of her praise for the president was in contrast to the social movements that have roiled the country this year, including some protests that have devolved into violence. Since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in May, calls to decrease funding for law enforcement have also gained steam — though Biden's platform does not include that proposal.

"President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America," Guilfoyle said in her speech.

"We build things up, we don’t burn them down," she said.

"We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag."

Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign adviser who is dating Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also invoked her own back story in explaining her support for the president.

She mentioned her mother's life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, "also an immigrant," who was born in Ireland. (Social media users were quick to note that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and so aren't immigrants to the U.S.)

"Now," Guilfoyle said, "I consider it my duty to fight to protect that [American] dream."

She has been major Trump surrogate during his campaign and contracted the novel coronavirus in July while traveling for an event with the president.

She and Don Jr. appeared on The View last year for a heated interview about President Trump's policies and rhetoric.