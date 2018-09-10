Donald Trump Jr. Takes on 'the Swamp' — By Jumping into Gator-Infested Waters on a Bet

Instead of draining the swamp, Donald Trump Jr. dove right in.

President Donald Trump‘s eldest son took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself in what he said was a “gator-infested swamp” during a weekend trip to Louisiana.

Trump Jr., 40, explained that he jumped into the murky and potentially dangerous waters on a bet. “This is what happens when someone bets me a good sum that there’s no way that the guy from New York City would swim in a gator infested swamp/bayou down in Louisiana,” he captioned the photo. “Easy money!!!”

Trump Jr. was in Louisiana for an annual alligator hunt to raise money for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. He was joined by girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“Great day in the Louisiana bayou for LA Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual gator hunt,” Trump Jr. captioned another photo with Guilfoyle and Scalise. “Great food, great friends, great times.”

Trump Jr. has often repeated his father’s “drain the swamp” slogan promising to rid Washington of corrupt politicians. A new Rasmussen survey found that although 71 percent of likely U.S. voters agree with Trump’s campaign statement, many still question his ability get the job done.