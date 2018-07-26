Donald Trump Jr. & Estranged Wife Arrive to Divorce Court Together — But Split Is Now Contested

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, arrived to Manhattan Supreme Court in N.Y.C. together on Thursday for their first divorce hearing.

President Trump‘s eldest son, 40, and his wife, 40, split in March, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The pair share five children.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa have since maintained a cordial relationship — wishing each other a happy Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and spending time together as a family at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and at the White House for the annual Easter Egg roll in April.

However, their divorce, which was originally listed as uncontested, is now contested, the Associated Press reported. A “contested” divorce means that both parties are not in agreement on all issues — which could include the division of marital assets, child custody and child support payments.

While the change could indicate some possible tension between the former couple, Judge Michael Katz praised the two during Thursday’s court hearing for coming to an agreement on custody of their children, and working to resolve lingering financial issues, according to Page Six.

“I very much would like to commend both of you for working out whatever differences you may have had regarding those issues and committing to co-parenting with each other,” Katz said. “You have prioritized your children and taken steps to shield them from what could have been an invasive litigation process. Not everyone is able to do that.”

Trump Jr.’s lawyer Norman Heller said he expected the “whole matter” to be resolved in the “next several weeks,” Page Six reported.

“We have between us resolved most of the financial issues,” Heller said.

The court hearing comes after Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, made their first public appearance in Washington this week, attending the Turning Point High School Leadership Summit, where they held hands as they addressed the crowd.

In June, Vanessa gave her blessing to her husband’s new relationship — publicly confirming it on Twitter before even they did.

Vanessa defended the new couple on Twitter against what she described as an “attack” by the New York Daily News.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa tweeted. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”