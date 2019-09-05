Donald Trump Jr. Speaks at 'Saddest' Rally in Kentucky Arena with More Empty Seats Than Attendees

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a nearly empty crowd while speaking at a rally last week in Pikeville, Kentucky.

The son of President Donald Trump attended the event to garner support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking reelection against Democratic rival Andy Beshear, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Don Jr., whose father won Pike County in the 2016 election, acknowledged the region’s longtime allegiance to Democrats, but said, “This is not your grandfather’s Democratic Party,” the Herald-Leader reported.

According to Louisville radio station WFPL, about 200 people showed up for the event, despite a report from local station WYMT indicating “locals expect a memorable turnout” at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, which can hold up to 7,000 guests.

Ryland Barton, a reporter with WFPL, tweeted a photo of the “sparsely attended” event, writing that it was so empty, organizers had to ask the audience to move closer to the stage to fill in all the missing gaps.

Image zoom An Aug. 29 political rally at which Donald Trump Jr. appeared Ryland Barton

Organizers have asked the audience to move out of the seats and closer to the stage ahead of Trump Jr/ Gov. Bevin event in Pikeville.

I think it's fair to say this is sparsely attended. pic.twitter.com/JghTohDROS — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 29, 2019

Twitter users saw pictures and videos and criticized Don Jr., 41, for failing to bring in a crowd — though the president often boasts about the number of attendees he attracts and is reportedly keen on crowd sizes at any of his events.

“Is this the saddest, most pathetic, ‘rally’ in gubernatorial history? The fact that @DonaldJTrumpJr is there makes it that much more enjoyable. Quite the draw there, Jr!” one user wrote.

“Don Jr. might need to call Sean Spicer in for some damage control on crowd size here,” said another, alluding to the former White House press secretary’s lies about the turnout at Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

One user even joked, “I could fit this Don Jr rally in my house and not violate fire code.”

.@GovMattBevin @MattBevin is this the saddest, most pathetic, “rally” in gubernatorial history? The fact that @DonaldJTrumpJr is there makes it that much more enjoyable. Quite the draw there, Jr! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/yFfeg6SRBn — Bob McMahon (@ram_mcmahon) August 30, 2019

Reps for Don Jr., the Trump campaign and Gov. Bevin did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Bevin, 52, won the historically Democratic-leaning Pike County four years ago with 54.8% of the vote, according to the Herald-Leader. However, he lost Pike County during the 2019 Republican primary, despite winning the state.

“Matt Bevin’s small and poorly attended political event will do nothing to make the families of Eastern Kentucky forget how he’s attacked public education, ripped away health care, and insulted teachers,” Sam Newton, spokesman for Beshear’s campaign, said in a statement to WFPL after the rally.

The election between Beshear and Bevin will take place on Nov. 5.