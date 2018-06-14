Don Jr. Defends Kimberly Guilfoyle and Sees Racism in an Attack Against His Reported New Girlfriend

Donald Trump Jr. is defending Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle after what he called a “racist” attack against his reported new love interest.

President Trump‘s eldest son, 40, tweeted his outrage at the New York Daily News on Wednesday after one of its columnists wrote that Guilfoyle, 49, is “an otherwise brilliant woman” but “when it comes to picking men, though, she’d be better off picking grapes.” The column argued that Guilfoyle should be fired from her Fox News show The Five because of her reported romantic connection to the president’s son.

Now, things appear to be heating up between Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who according to Page Six started dating in April, after Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.

The New York Daily News reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were spotted entering her New York City apartment at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night — and Trump Jr. was carrying an overnight bag.

And a source tells PEOPLE the pair were together again on Tuesday night at N.Y.C. restaurant Omar at Vaucluse, a spot they reportedly frequent.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Trump Jr. seemed to be suggesting that the grape-picking reference was racist due to Guilfoyle’s Puerto Rican heritage.

“How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk?” he wrote. “I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.”

How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there. Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle to 'Pick Grapes' https://t.co/pDlKr4lfXt via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2018

He then linked to a Breitbart News article alleging that the Daily News columnist, Linda Stasi, used a “racist stereotype” to make her point and was “telling a Puerto Rican woman to know her place, to go pick some grapes.”

After facing some criticism on social media, Stasi apologized for the “misunderstanding” in a tweet, saying she “had no idea Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican” but adding that she was “surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina.”

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

The line was also changed in the column from “picking grapes” to “picking lottery numbers.”

Trump Jr.’s rep at the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Guilfoyle, who at one point was in talks to replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, has been a vocal supporter of President Trump and, by her own account, a family friend for more than a decade.