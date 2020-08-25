Bette Midler Razzes Donald Trump Jr.'s Oddly Watery Eyes in RNC Speech Defending His Father

Debra Messing didn't shy away from a more barbed joke, tweeting: "One word: Visine"

Donald Trump Jr. — no stranger to criticizing others on social media — found himself on the receiving end on Monday night following his impassioned defense of dad Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention.

While the 42-year-old's remarks mixed superlatives about the president's time in office with gloomy prophecies and name-calling about his father's rival, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, some social media users seemed more focused on something else: Why did Don Jr.'s eyes seem so watery?

Celebrities had their own thoughts.

"Donald Trump Jr. looks like he’s been crying. Did Kimberly G. yell at him?" tweeted Bette Midler, a frequent critic of the Trump family.

Debra Messing didn't shy away from a more barbed joke about what might have happened: "One word: Visine," she tweeted.

The RNC is largely scheduled to be a Trump family affair with four of the president's children speaking — Don Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump — as well as First Lady Melania Trump.

The younger Trump has been one of his father's biggest cheerleaders, often playing the role of mockingbird with his father's social media posts and embracing a similar style.

In recent months, Don Jr. has repeated a number of his father's false claims about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In February, after the president said the virus was being politicized by Democrats as a "hoax" designed to damage his presidency, Don Jr. suggested that Democratic lawmakers were trying to "use" the pandemic to "hurt" the president.

“Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” Trump Jr. said then, before accusing Democrats of trying “to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here, and kills millions of people" in order to damage the president's public image.

Don Jr. insisted Monday at the RNC that his dad — despite repeatedly downplaying the spread of the illness and offering contradictory health guidance — "acted quickly" in responding to COVID-19, which has killed some 177,000 people in the U.S.