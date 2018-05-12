Donald Trump Jr. Surprises Daughter with the Puppy She’s Wanted ‘For Years’ Amid Divorce from Vanessa

Donald Trump Jr. is making his daughter Kai Madison’s 11th birthday extra special.

On Friday, just one day before his daughter’s special day, Trump Jr. got Kai a present she’s been wanting “for years:” a puppy.

“Kai got her birthday present a day early and boy is she cute. She’s been asking for years and her aunt @veronikadhg stepped up and we gave it. Puppy time. 🐶 This one is going to be trouble… just like Kai!” the father of five wrote alongside a series of pictures of his daughter spending time with the adorable pooch.

Trump Jr.’s birthday gift comes amid news that the 40-year-old has reportedly moved on from his estranged wife Vanessa, who filed for divorce two months ago, and is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

There’s one thing that could come between Kai and her precious pooch — her father!

“Looks like I may be stealing Kai’s birthday present. She won’t be happy but I believe dads can do that😂😈🐶😂😈🐶. This little guy is the cutest,” Trump Jr. joked as he shared a photograph of himself cuddling with his daughter’s new puppy.

Page Six was the first to report that Trump Jr. has reportedly been dating The Five co-host for a few weeks, citing multiple sources.

The Fox News regular is a Trump supporter who consistently backs the president and his family on her show. Guilfoyle revealed last May that she was in talks with the Trump administration about becoming the White House press secretary following Sean Spicer’s departure. The plan apparently fell through because Guilfoyle was under a “long-term” contract with Fox News.

Donald Trump. Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Despite the divorce, a social source close to the Trumps previously told PEOPLE that Trump Jr. and his estranged wife are committed to putting on a good face as they continue to co-parent their children — Kai, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa are not fond of each other, but will do what is necessary to protect the kids from any issues,” the insider said.

A political source close to the family also told PEOPLE that the pair will likely continue to interact a bit during family events, as they did earlier this year when they traveled together to Mar-a-Lago with their children and to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“They may intersect a day or two on vacations, but I don’t think they will be vacationing together unless there are separate accommodations in a large place for each and they divide the kids between them,” the source said, adding that the pair “aren’t friends.”