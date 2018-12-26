Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Christmas with His Ex-Wife and Their Kids Amid Government Shutdown

While the whole Trump family didn’t get the chance to get together this Christmas, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump made an effort to reunite for the holidays.

The president’s son posted a series of photographs on Instagram of him and Vanessa posing with their five children — Donald Trump III, Kai, Tristan, Chloe and Spencer — at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Some pics from a great Christmas Day with the kids. #christmas #family #holiday,” Trump Jr. captioned the pics, which also included their kids’ great-grandmother, Marie Zelnickova.

The couple split in March when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Since then, Trump Jr. has been dating former Fox News Channel host, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The father of five celebrated the holidays despite his father canceling his trip to Florida due to the government shutdown that began at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 22.

“I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown,” the president tweeted hours after news of the shutdown.

The government shutdown centers around a proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which was a centerpiece of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign. The Senate, which has yet to come to an agreement over funding for Mr. Trump’s proposed border wall, has been adjourned until Thursday.

“I love the White House, but I wasn’t able to be with my family. I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family, my family is in Florida, Palm Beach,” President Trump said on Christmas day. “I just didn’t want to go down and be there when other people are hurting.”

At the time of Mr. Trump’s announcement of his trip cancellation, first lady Melania had already made the trip to Florida, but returned to Washington D.C. on Christmas.

The two then traveled to Iraq to see troops stationed there, not long after an NBC News report that the president was apparently breaking a 15-year tradition of visiting servicemembers around Christmas.