Donald Trump Jr. Bizarrely Shares Meme of His Father as Tiger King's Criminal Star Joe Exotic

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; Santa Rose County Jail/AP/Shutterstock

Netflix’s Tiger King has provided Americans practicing social distancing with something to obsess about and Donald Trump Jr. is participating, in his own bizarre way.

Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s oldest son, shared a meme on Sunday showing his dad’s face superimposd on the series’ main subject Joe Exotic’s head in a mugshot photo.

Wrote Trump Jr. of the picture, “Hahahahaha I love the internet. I heard about this guy.”

Exotic is a polarizing animal trainer who is currently imprisoned for hiring a hitman to kill a rival animal rights activist.

After Trump Jr., 42, shared the morphed image of his dad, he later posted another meme on Monday featuring former Vice President Joe Biden as Exotic instead, this time cuddled up to a tiger.

“Joe Exotic getting a quick sniff!” Trump Jr. posted along with laughing emojis, apparently referencing inappropriate behavior allegations the Democratic presidential candidate faced last year when he announced his 2020 campaign.

The post drew a number of laughing responses from Trump Jr. allies, while some warned the president’s son about overlooking his 73-year-old father’s likely opponent in the November election.

“You do understand this guy actually has a chance at winning right?” one commenter asked. “I would stop with the Memes.”

Trump Jr. has made headlines throughout the Trump presidency by largely mimicking his father’s loud, unapologetic social media personality.

The president’s eldest son often posts conservative memes bashing Democrats, while he’s also used Instagram and Twitter to tout his friendships with Republican celebrities like Kid Rock and mock those his father views as political opponents, like Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump Jr. Lou Rocco/ABC

But Trump Jr. has also been on the receiving end of social media jabs, including when a pair of comedians redesigned the front cover of his book Triggered last year to make the new title read: Daddy, Please Love Me (with the subtitle “How everything I do is to try to earn my father’s love.”)

“We did the stunt to reach Don Jr. It’s really sad to watch him try to earn his father’s love so publicly,” the comedy duo, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, known as The Good Liars, told The Hill in a statement at the time. “It’s pretty obvious that President Trump doesn’t love him, and Junior’s attempts to get his father’s attention — dressing up as his father for halloween and marrying a Fox News personality that looks conspicuously like Melania — have been really hard to watch.”