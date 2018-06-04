Twitter Blasts Don Jr. for Saying Bill Clinton Tried to '#MeToo Monica Lewinsky'

Donald Trump Jr. took aim at Bill Clinton on Monday in a tweet criticizing the former president for painting himself as a victim when asked in a new interview about his 1995 affair with then-22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“I (almost) have no words… Props for always being ahead of the curve as the first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women. Balsy [sic]! Stupid… but balsy [sic]!!!” Trump Jr. wrote, also asking: “Did Bill Clinton just #metoo Monica Lewinsky???”

But President Donald Trump‘s eldest son got some answers he probably wasn’t expecting.

Donald Trump Jr. Richard Drew/AP

Matthew Dowd, ABC News’ chief political analyst replied: “Seriously Junior, when are you going to speak out against your father?”

The independent political consultant was just one of many to confront Trump Jr. about his father’s own troubled track record with women, which includes allegations of sexual misconduct from at least 19 women. The president has also been accused of having extra-martial affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. (Trump denies all of the allegations.)

“Trust me, Fredo: you should sit this one out,” freelance film writer Jason Bailey fired back at Trump Jr.

“That’s odd, what I almost have no words for is the son of a sexual predator trying to act like his dad is righteous,” another Twitter user said.

Several critics argued that the president has also played the victim in response to the many sexual misconduct allegations against him.

” ‘The first male to publicly somehow claim victim-hood from his actions against women’ ” … So you’ve never met your father, I take it?” one Twitter user quipped.

“Pretty sure your father did that first,” another tweeter said. “And please stop misusing that hashtag. Your interpretation of this article proves your ignorance. Stop deflecting for your father.”

Trump Jr.’s Twitter moment comes after Clinton was asked in a Today show interview that aired Monday whether the #MeToo movement has made him reconsider his actions in his affair with Lewinsky.

Bill Clinton (left) and Donald Trump Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

“I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it,” the former president first responded.

Asked by interviewer Craig Melvin if he ever directly apologized to Lewinsky, Clinton inscrutably replied, “No, yes” before going on the offensive.

“And nobody believes that I got out of that for free,” Clinton said. “I left the White House $16 million in debt. But you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this. And I bet you don’t even know them. This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me.”

Clinton is now facing criticism — and Donald Trump comparisons — for his comments on the subject, with the Huffington Post writing an article titled “Bill Clinton Deployed A Tactic Used By Trump In Interview About Monica Lewinsky.”

The article argues that Clinton “used classic perpetrator tactics to fend off questions” about Lewinsky, “painting himself as a victim and attacking Melvin for daring to ask about this.”

The article quoted Jennifer Freyd, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon, who says that Clinton’s tactics, while more “nuanced” than those employed by Trump, essentially followed the same strategy to discredit his accusers: Deny the behavior, attack the accuser, and reverse the roles of victim and offender (DARVO).

But Freyd and the Huffington Post describe Trump as perhaps the most classic “DARVO offender.” “He’s denied the accounts of more than a dozen women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct. He’s called them ‘horrible people’ and ‘horrible liars,’ and attacked their looks,” the Huffington Post says. “And he casts himself as a victim, blaming Democrats for coming after him with what he says are phony stories.”

And as one Twitter critic pointed out to Trump Jr., the president has even gone so far as to “threaten to sue the 19 or so women who accused him of sexual harassment.”

“Trump Jr’s dad … wrote the book on male victimhood,” another tweeter replied. “He adds a new chapter every day.”

And then there were critics who just couldn’t get past Trump Jr.’s “balsy.”

“Does Junior not know where ‘ballsy’ comes from? Does he not know how to spell ‘balls’?” asked Twitter user O.T. Ford.

Another replied simply to Trump Jr.: “Your spelling skills run in the family.”