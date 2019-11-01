Image zoom From left: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. will almost certainly be in the hot seat when he and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle join The View panel next Thursday.

The appearance was announced on Friday’s episode of the daytime talk show, whose co-hosts (including Meghan McCain) have regularly dissected the Trump family controversies and President Donald Trump‘s administration.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and now a senior adviser to the president’s re-election campaign, will appear on The View‘s 5,000th episode.

Panelist Joy Behar, wearing a shirt embroidered with the words “quid pro quo” — a reference to the impeachment investigation of the president — announced the eyebrow-raising booking on Friday’s show, prefacing it by saying, “Drumroll…”

When the audience groaned at the news, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Everyone looks so shocked. Why? We have everyone here.”

“I think you should wear that shirt,” weekly co-host Ana Navarro told Behar, who replied, “I don’t want to give the whole game away today.”

As first reported by Yashar Ali, the president’s oldest son will make his first-ever appearance on the ABC daytime talk show to promote his upcoming book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

Often critical of the current presidency, The View panel has a personal connection to the Trumps as well: McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, clashed with President Trump before he died — and has been continually mocked by President Trump after death.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Goes ‘a Bit Rogue’ in Impassioned Criticism of Trump’s Latest Military Move: ‘Unpatriotic Cowards!’

Image zoom Donald Trump Jr. Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty

Last month, Meghan condemning an edited video shown at a Trump property that depicted the president killing his critics, including Sen. McCain.

“I don’t understand where we are culturally where entertainment is showing doctored videos of killing fellow members of Congress and people you’re working with every day,” Meghan said on The View. “Murdering of all politicians in any form is violent and could inspire violence. … We’re talking about actual, real-life people!”

Image zoom From left: President Donald Trump and Meghan McCain SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“People are saying, ‘This is free speech, you’re being a snowflake, you’re so sensitive,’ ” she added. “How easy for all of you judging me that I’m offended and upset by the video. You try doing this when [it’s] a member of your family it’s continued to have this happen to over and over and over again. And it doesn’t seem to matter to anybody in Trump world whatsoever. You conservatives on Twitter, if this were the opposite and it happened in an Obama event, you’d be screaming bloody murder so stop!”

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Is Writing a Book, Triggered, and Critics Have Already Turned It Into a Meme

Touted as “the book that the leftist elites don’t want you to read,” Triggered is set for release on Tuesday.

Months before its release, the Triggered cover became fodder for Twitter memes by Trump critics, with Parker Molloy, a staffer at the liberal Media Matters, sharing a blank template of the cover inviting others to fill in a new title and tagline for Don Jr.’s book.

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah responded with his own title: “Do You Know Who My Father Is? You’re In Big Trouble Buddy. My Dad Runs This Town.”