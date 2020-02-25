Trump and CNN's Jim Acosta Face Off (Again) at Press Conference During President's India Trip

President Donald Trump and CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, sparred again during a news conference in India on Tuesday.

According to USA Today, the two had an exchange about CNN’s coverage of Russian interference in U.S. elections, including reports that the country is again seeking to help Trump — this time with his re-election campaign. USA Today reports that Trump, 73, claimed CNN had apologized for some of its coverage, but it remained unclear which parts he was referring to.

“I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don’t mind me saying,” Acosta told the president, according to USA Today.

“Your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump replied. “You probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything, and our organization is not ashamed,” Acosta, 48, said. (CNN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Trump has regularly denigrated CNN and other news organizations throughout his presidency, particularly those which he perceives are unfavorable to him. He has also labeled media outlets as “the enemy of the people.”

In November 2018, Acosta was briefly banned from the White House following a heated exchange with the president at a news conference.

The suspension came after the White House claimed that Acosta “put hands on” a female intern as she tried to take the microphone away from him. “This is a lie,” Acosta wrote on Twitter.

His White House press pass was reinstated later that month, following a lawsuit from CNN that argued he and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the ban.

Trump was on a two-day trip to India on Monday and Tuesday in the midst of the presidential primary, where many Democratic rivals are vying to challenge him in November’s election.

On Monday afternoon, the president and First Lady Melania Trump — along with his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner — took a tour of the Taj Mahal, and Trump also attended a “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera Stadium, now the largest cricket arena in the world.