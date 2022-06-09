The Trumps have fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case

Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Be Questioned Under Oath in N.Y. About Family's Business Practices

Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children — Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — are scheduled to be questioned under oath next month by lawyers at the New York State attorney general's office, according to a document filed in the state's Supreme Court Wednesday.

The Trumps have fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case and the former president's adult children previously asked a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

After the court directed Donald, Donald Jr. and Ivanka to appear for testimony back in February, the three appealed that decision. The court then reaffirmed that they must sit for testimony and, according to the document filed this week, now will "appear for testimony commencing Friday, July 15, 2022 and concluding by the following week, absent a stay issued by the New York Court of Appeals."

Letitia James Letitia James | Credit: Dee Delgado/Getty

The testimony comes as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

James said in an earlier statement that the company has been using "delay tactics" in an attempt to "thwart" her investigation.

"Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit," she said.

The Trumps have argued that James' investigation is politically motivated, which she has repeatedly denied.

In a statement previously sent to PEOPLE, her office said: "Another day, another baseless attempt by the Trump Organization and Donald J. Trump to evade accountability. Throughout the three years of this investigation, they have never questioned our legal authority until Donald J. Trump himself was subpoenaed to testify. As with every investigation, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead."

President Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier on and testified in 2020.