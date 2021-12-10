Donald Trump Says Israeli Leader Benjamin Netanyahu Was Disloyal in Recognizing Joe Biden's Win: 'F--- Him'

Trump implies that Netanyahu owed him for his administration's pro-Israel policies and that the former prime minister "made a terrible mistake" by congratulating Biden

Donald Trump is furious with Benjamin Netanyahu over a message the former Israeli prime minister sent to Joe Biden after his 2020 presidential election victory.

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty," Trump said of Netanyahu, using his nickname, in an interview with journalist Barak Ravid for Axios. "The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape."

After the election was called in Biden's favor last November, Netanyahu posted a video congratulating the president elect on his win. He also described a "long and warm" relationship with Biden over the years and said the incoming president was a "great friend of Israel."

"I haven't spoken to him since," Trump said. "F--- him."

Trump cited his administration's decision to back out of an agreement previous President Barack Obama made with Iran in 2015 and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as reasons Netanyahu owed him his loyalty.

donald trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

"There was no one who did more for Netanyahu than me," Trump reportedly said. "There was no one who did for Israel more than I did."

The former president also claimed his decision to recognize the Golan Heights region as part of Israel gave Netanyahu a boost "right before" an April 2019 election. "He would have lost the election if it wasn't for me," Trump said.

He also pointed to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian leader Vladimir Putin for holding off on acknowledging Biden's 2020 win. "They felt the election was rigged," Trump claimed, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

"Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake," Trump said of Netanyahu, according to Axios.

President Trump Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu At The White House Credit: Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty

Ravid spoke with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April and again by phone in July after Netanyahu's reign as the longest-serving Israeli prime minister ended.

During the call, Trump unsurprisingly blamed his former ally's defeat on his acceptance of Biden's win and the message congratulating him months earlier.