Trump Is Charging $100K for a Photo-Op at Mar-a-Lago as Part of Republican Midterm Fundraiser

The former president's political groups — and the millions they've raised — underline his continued popularity among conservatives despite his two impeachments and 2020 election loss

From left: Barron, Donald and Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's party at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 31, 2017.

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly charging $100,000 for attendees of an upcoming fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago to take a photo with him, with ticket prices for a private dinner soaring to $250,000.

An invite to the event — shared on Twitter by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman — shows that the cost to attend the Take Back Congress Candidate Forum on Feb. 23 at the private Palm Beach, Florida, club starts at $5,000.

The prices go up for those interested in being photographed alongside the former president or having a meet-and-greet with him at his club (where he is also routinely spotted by passersby who then share his comings and goings on social media).

Funds from the event go toward the Make America Great Again, Again! super political action committee supporting Trump's agenda.

Those who spend at least $25,000 on a ticket will hear comments from the 75-year-old Trump and get to take a photo with the Republican candidates he has endorsed for the forthcoming Congressional midterms.

According to the invitation, the event will also be attended by PAC chair Pam Bondi — the former attorney general of Florida — and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. and the national finance chair of another Trump PAC, America First Action.

Since departing from office, Trump has continued to raise millions of dollars, even without confirming his plans for a 2024 run for the presidency. He has also continued to lie about the 2020 election results he lost to Joe Biden and has alternately praised supportive GOP politicians or sharply criticized those who split from him.

The former president's PACs underline his continued prominence among conservatives: His groups have amassed some $122 million since he left the White House in 2021 — though so far, Trump hasn't exactly spread the wealth. ABC News reports that just $1.35 million of that total has gone to candidates Trump has endorsed.

The former president remains popular with the Republican base, despite being impeached twice by the House of Representatives while in office, being banned from his own social media accounts due to his behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, and while facing a number of investigations into his business dealings. (He denies any wrongdoing.)

Trump has in recent months backed a multitude of candidates since leaving office in gubernatorial, Senate and House races across the country. He's also openly flirted with the idea of running again, though he's said it is still too soon to be official.

He told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021 that his "incredible journey" was "far from over."

While visiting first responders in New York on Sept. 11, 2021, he also indicated that he had made a decision and gave the impression that he will run. "For me, it's an easy question … I know what I'm going to do," he said, adding, "I think you're going to be happy, let me put it that way. I think you're going to be very happy."

President Biden, for his part, has said he is okay with a redo: "Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he's the nominee?" Biden told ABC News in December. "That would increase the prospect of running."

Since leaving Washington, D.C., Trump has built much of his post-White House life at Mar-a-Lago, where he is widely popular and seen as something of a kingmaker — often meeting with Republican candidates to determine whether or not he will lend his support to their campaigns.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Trump and his wife, Melania Trump — who recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary — are "very happy to be in Palm Beach."

"Donald plays golf regularly with political guys who fly down as well as with social friends from his club, and Melania keeps busy with her family, the spa at Mar-a-Lago and her own business and philanthropic interests," the source said.