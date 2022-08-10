Donald Trump Says He Pleaded the Fifth While Under Oath in N.Y. Attorney General's Civil Investigation

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump said in a statement Wednesday

By
Published on August 10, 2022 11:06 AM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Former President Donald Trump declined to answer questions while under oath at the New York state attorney general's office on Wednesday, instead invoking his Fifth Amendment right, he said.

The news that Trump would sit for a deposition in the civil case into his business dealings was confirmed by Trump himself, who wrote in a post on his social media site Truth Social that he would be "seeing" New York Attorney General Letitia James "for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!"

Trump later indicated he pleaded the Fifth Amendment during his testimony, the Associated Press reports, and refused to answer questions under oath. (As he indicated in his statement, he has previously criticized those who plead the Fifth.)

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump's statement said, per the AP. "When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."

Footage shared to Twitter by former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren shows Trump's motorcade arriving to the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Trump's adult children — Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.sat for depositions earlier this month as part of the ongoing probe into the Trump Organization's finances.

The testimony comes as part of James' civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misstated the value of its assets on annual financial statements, tax submissions and other documents in order to secure loans and insurance coverage and obtain other economic and tax benefits.

James' office has said it has evidence of "fraudulent or misleading asset valuations" used by the Trumps to secure loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

"Each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review," the attorney general's office said.

The Trumps fought earlier attempts to get them to testify in the case, previously asking a judge to quash what they called an "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony after being subpoenaed in December.

The court ultimately directed Donald, Donald Jr. and Ivanka to appear for testimony — a decision it reaffirmed after appeal.

President Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, who serves as an executive vice president at Trump Organization, was subpoenaed earlier on and testified in 2020. According to reports, however, both he and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg asserted their Fifth Amendment right when questioned.

The Trumps have argued that James' investigation is politically motivated, which James has repeatedly denied.

The family is currently facing both a civil and a criminal investigation into the accuracy of Trump Organization financial statements. The criminal investigation has slowed after senior prosecutors resigned when a district attorney reportedly expressed doubts about the case, the New York Times reports, but the case remains ongoing.

Trump's Wednesday deposition comes amid other legal woes for the former president, whose Mar-a-Lago home was searched by federal authorities earlier this week.

On Monday night, Trump announced in an email statement sent to his supporters that his "beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," declaring the search "prosecutorial misconduct."

The onetime Apprentice star added: "They even broke into my safe!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The probe reportedly hinges on whether he took classified documents from the White House and to his private residence at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, Politico, CNN, The Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

Doing so would violate the Presidential Records Act, which requires commanders in chief to preserve all documents during their tenure and hand them over to the National Archives and Records Administration when they leave office.

Related Articles
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka and Don Jr. Were Deposed in New York Civil Probe: Report
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Be Questioned Under Oath in N.Y. About Family's Business Practices
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. Fighting Subpoenas in New York Investigation of Family Company
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
New York Attorney General Subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.: Report
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
Trump and Kids No Longer Testifying in N.Y. Friday After Ivana's Sudden Death: Attorney General
Donald Trump, Letitia James
New York Attorney General Joins Criminal Investigation into Donald Trump's Company
Trump supporters at Mar-A-Lago
Violent Rhetoric, Talk of Civil War Intensify in Extremist Circles Following FBI's Lawful Search of Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump; Joe Biden
White House Says They Learned of FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Through News Reports
Donald Trump Covid
'Donald Is Furious Yet Scared': Movement in FBI Investigation Complicates Trump's Plans
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home Searched by FBI: 'The Mood Was Pure Shock'
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
People Are Sharing a 2016 Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tweet After FBI Searches Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort
donald trump
Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Jan. 6 Committee Reveals More Lines Trump Removed from 'National Healing' Speech Day After Deadly Attack
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, speaks during a press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 16, 2018. The president plans to travel around the country to promote his proposal ahead of the congressional election in November, Short said in an interview this week.
Pence Chief of Staff Is Now Highest-Ranking White House Official Known to Have Testified for Jan. 6 Grand Jury
Donald Trump
Judge Orders Donald Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to Testify Within 21 Days as Part of New York Investigation