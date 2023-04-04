The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'

According to the unsealed indictment, Trump and his attorney ironed out some details of a hush money scheme in the Oval Office

By
Published on April 4, 2023 04:57 PM

Donald Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges Tuesday, appearing in a Manhattan courtroom to plead not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

With Trump's arraignment came the unsealing of his indictment, which lays out the investigation into the hush money payments, and offers details on the prosecution's case against the former president. It also clarifies that while there are 34 counts, they are all under the same charge, meaning he is accused of falsifying business records in 34 separate instances.

Here are the biggest takeaways.

Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty, James Devaney/GC Images, CNN

Prosecutors Allege Trump 'Hid Damaging Information from the Voting Public' — Including Two Extramarital Affairs — Ahead of His 2016 Election

According to prosecutors, Trump orchestrated a hush money scheme that lasted from August 2015 — just two months after he formally announced his run for the presidency — to December 2017, after he took office.

The scheme, they allege, saw Trump ask his attorney to pay off those who were trying to sell negative stories about him, such as women with whom he had had affairs.

In paying off the women, prosecutors argue, Trump "violated election laws and made and caused false entries in the business records of various entities in New York."

As the indictment describes, Trump requested that "Lawyer A" (widely assumed to be Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen) covertly pay "$130,000 to an adult film actress shortly before the election to prevent her from publicizing a sexual encounter with [Trump.]"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump. Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

Cohen has already admitted to making that payment and, as the indictment notes, spent time in prison for it. But the indictment says the scheme goes further than that, with Trump allegedly paying his lawyer back under the guise of a legal retainer (according to the indictment, there was no retainer, and Trump was instead falsifying business records "to disguise his and others' criminal conduct.")

The indictment details another, similar, arrangement, in which Trump allegedly worked with higher-ups at the National Enquirer to silence another woman (who is rumored to be former Playmate Karen McDougal).

In that case, the editor-in-chief of the National Enquirer and the chief content officer at its parent company contacted Trump's attorney to say they had been contacted by a woman "who alleged she had a sexual relationship with the Defendant while he was married."

Trump, his attorney, and the tabloid then came to an agreement, the indictment claims, to pay the woman for her silence. The tabloid's parent company ultimately paid her $150,000 and gave her two magazine features—while Trump allegedly promised to reimburse the tabloid. (Conversations about that scheme, the indictment details, were captured on audio recordings, in which Trump can allegedly be heard saying, "So what do we got to pay for this? One fifty?" before suggesting she be paid by cash.)

Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

Trump and Michael Cohen Allegedly Hammered Out Some Details of the Hush Money Scheme in the White House

According to the indictment, after Cohen paid off the women, Trump paid Cohen back over time, with the lawyer submitting invoices for "services rendered" or labeled "retainer agreement" despite there being no retainer agreement in place.

The indictment also alleges that Trump and his attorney ironed out the details of the scheme in the Oval Office.

"In early February 2017, the Defendant and Lawyer A met in the Oval Office at the White House and confirmed this repayment arrangement," the indictment states.

Trump and The National Enquirer Allegedly Had a Deal

According to the indictment, Trump met with David Pecker, chairman of the National Enquirer publisher, and his own attorney at Trump Tower in August 2015. At the meeting, Pecker agreed to serve as the "eyes and ears" for the Trump campaign by alerting Trump to any negative stories about him, and by publishing "negative stories about the Defendant's competitors for the election." (The tabloid would go on to be criticized for its false reporting about Trump's competitor, Hillary Clinton, around that same time).

Even after his inauguration, though, Trump allegedly kept a close relationship with Pecker, meeting with him privately to thank him for his handling of the two women who were paid off — as well as his handling of another payoff, made to a doorman who claimed to have information about a Trump lovechild. (According to the indictment, the publisher ultimately determined the lovechild allegation not to be true.)

Trump also allegedly invited Pecker to the Inauguration, and to the White House, "for a dinner to thank him for his help during the campaign."

Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trump Allegedly Mounted a 'Pressure Campaign' to Keep His Attorney From Telling Authorities About the Hush Money Payments

After the FBI executed a search warrant on Michael Cohen's home in April 2018, prosecutors say Trump and his allies engaged "in a public and private pressure campaign to ensure that [Cohen] did not cooperate with law enforcement in the federal investigation."

That pressure campaign, prosecutors say, included Trump calling Cohen to say "stay strong" the same day the FBI search was conducted, and a Tweet from Trump in which he encouraged Cohen not to "flip."

Weeks after the search, according to the indictment, Cohen was approached by another lawyer who offered to represent him as a means of maintaining a "back channel of communication" to Trump. In an email, that attorney told Cohen he was "loved," adding: "this communication channel must be maintained. ... Sleep well tonight, you have friends in high places."

Both Cohen and AMI publisher David Pecker have admitted guilt in the scheme. On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts.

Related Articles
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump Was Indicted on an Estimated 30 Counts — Here's When the Specific Charges Will Be Announced
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Reports
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Advisor Claims His 2024 Campaign Raised 'Record' $7 Million in First 3 Days After Indictment
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Says She's 'Pained' as She Breaks Silence on Donald Trump's Indictment: 'I Love My Father'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Closer to Criminal Charges as Manhattan DA Moves to Present Hush Money Evidence to Grand Jury
Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case.
Donald Trump to Be Charged Tuesday with 34 Felony Counts: Report
A supporter of former US president Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on April 3, 2023.
Opposing Protests Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse as Donald Trump Answers to Criminal Charges
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.
Will Donald Trump Have a Mug Shot Taken on Tuesday? Here's What We Know
3/30/23 Donald Trump indicted on criminal charges in hush money payment case. STAR MAX File Photo: 1/11/17 President-Elect Donald Trump holds his first press conference since the 2016 election in New York City.
How Donald Trump Learned of His Indictment — and Spent His Weekend Preparing for Court Surrender
Former President Donald Trump looks on before speaking during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. Gov. Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images); U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Portland Air National Guard base on April 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The speech marks the beginning of the president's multi-day trip to the Northwest, with stops in Portland and Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Don't Expect Joe Biden to Comment on the Donald Trump Charges
stormy-daniels
Stormy Daniels Speaks Out After Trump Indictment amid Fears for Her Safety
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney