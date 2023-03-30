Donald Trump Indicted by Grand Jury in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case: Reports

Donald Trump is the first sitting or former president in United States history to face criminal charges

By
and
Published on March 30, 2023 05:56 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted more than six years after he allegedly paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, according to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News sources. The official indictment is expected to be announced within days, per The Times.

Trump, 76, is now the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Gary Gershoff/Getty; Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty.

News of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury in the case in January, with former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker among the witnesses who were seen entering the grand jury building over the course of the investigation.

The company that publishes the Enquirer admitted in late 2018 that it helped broker "catch and kill" deals with Daniels and other women, in which it paid the women hush money for their stories, effectively silencing them ahead of the 2016 election.

In a 2018 statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York said the publisher "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate's presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate" and that "its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election."

The district attorney's office previously invited Trump to testify before the grand jury as part of its investigation into his alleged role in the hush money payment.

Daniels and Cohen both met with prosecutors earlier this month, the AP reported. And last Monday, Cohen's former legal adviser Robert Costello met with the grand jury, per CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, spoke with CNBC earlier this month, as reports about an imminent arrest began to mount, and said that Trump would surrender to face criminal charges, should he be indicted.

"[He] will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told the outlet.

Related Articles
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Authorities Are Fielding Threats and Preparing for Pro-Trump Protesters Ahead of Possible Wednesday Indictment
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Possible Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Donald Trump Will Hold Campaign Rally in Waco During 30th Anniversary of Branch Davidian Standoff
Businessman Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015
Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Warns of 'Death and Destruction' Ahead of Possible Indictment in N.Y.C.
Joe Tacopina poses for photographers in Venice, Italy, . New York lawyer Joe Tacopina leads a group of investors who have purchased Venice's fourth-division soccer club. Tacopina and fellow American investors John Goldman and John Tapinis announced the purchase of Venezia FC in the lagoon city Friday Italy Venezia Tacopina, Venice, Italy
Trump's Lawyer Distances Himself from Former President's Online Attacks: 'I'm Not His Social Media Consultant'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday After Reports Say Indictment Is Imminent
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Closer to Criminal Charges as Manhattan DA Moves to Present Hush Money Evidence to Grand Jury
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Insiders Allege Trump Is 'Very Worried' About Stormy Daniels Case: 'What You See Is a Lot of False Bravado'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Can Donald Trump Be President If He's Indicted? Your Burning Questions Answered
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Is 'No Longer' Talking Dad Out of Hard Situations, Source Says: 'She Can't Help Him Now'
Melania and Barron Trump
Melania Trump Is 'Very Protective' of Barron, 17, and Spends Little Time Making Friends at Mar-a-Lago: Sources
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Attorney Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Nike Extortion Case
stormy Daniels and Michael cohen
Michael Cohen Makes Amends with Stormy Daniels on His Podcast: 'I'm Sorry for the Needless Pain'