Donald Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday After Reports Say Indictment Is Imminent

"Protest, take our nation back," former president Donald Trump wrote Saturday, referring to reports that he could soon face possible criminal charges in New York

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on March 18, 2023 09:36 AM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting that he may be arrested next week as he called on his supporters to "protest" the action.

In a social media post shared on Truth Social Saturday, Trump, 76, said that "illegal leaks" indicate that "the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," referring to himself.

"Protest, take our nation back," the politician continued, in part.

In his post, Trump referenced reports from various outlets, including the Associated Press and CBS, that he could soon face possible criminal charges in New York relating to an alleged hush money payment that was made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation, which is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, a "witch hunt," per NBC News. He's also accused Bragg of being a "racist," the outlet added.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, previously spoke with CNBC and said that Trump will surrender to face criminal charges, should he be indicted.

"[He] will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told the outlet on Friday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty; Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty

The district attorney's office previously invited Trump to testify before the grand jury as part of its investigation into his alleged role in the hush money payment, though Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, 44, and has condemned the investigation.

Daniels and Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, both met with prosecutors earlier this week, the AP reported.

Should Trump be indicted next week, CNN said that his Secret Service detail will bring him in for fingerprinting and to have his mugshot taken, before the former president would then be brought to an arraignment before a judge.

The move, Axios reported, would make Trump the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

In another post shared on Truth Social Saturday, Trump said America is "now third world" and "dying."

He added that "American patriots are being arrested and held in captivity like animals," and said that "radical left anarchists have stollen [sic] our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our ... country."

Representatives for both Trump and the Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

