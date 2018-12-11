Donald Trump 'Has Expressed Concern' That He Will Be Impeached: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly worried about getting impeached.

“I did talk to a source close to the president who said earlier this evening that the president has expressed concern that he could be impeached over some of these issues that you just talked about,” Jim Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, told Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He has said it’s a ‘real possibility,’ according to this source, but at this point he doesn’t see it as being certain,” Acosta added.

Trump has addressed calls for his impeachment before. In August, he told Ainsley Earhardt on Fox & Friends, “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job.”

RELATED: Embattled Chief of Staff John Kelly Will Leave Job at End of the Year, Says Trump

“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash,” he said. “I think everybody would be very poor because without this thinking you would see — you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

In September, Trump tried to motivate his supporters to vote in the midterm elections by telling attendees at a Montana rally that “it’s your fault” if he gets impeached.

“I don’t even bring it up … the impeach word,” he said. “But I say, how do you impeach somebody that’s doing a great job, that hasn’t done anything wrong? Our economy is good. How do you do it?”

“It is so ridiculous,” Trump continued. “But we will worry about that if it ever happens. But if it does happen, it’s your fault because you didn’t go out to vote. You didn’t go out to vote — that’s the only way it could happen.”

Two months later, Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, and Republicans maintained control of the Senate.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Joshua Matz, co-author of To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment, told PEOPLE in November that Democrats’ wins in the House do not mean that impeachment proceedings are imminent.

“The idea that the Democrats could come into the House and approve articles of impeachment against the president the next day is pure fantasy,” he said, “and would be an extraordinarily imprudent use of their power.”

One of the issues that may be worrying Trump is the payments that his embattled ex-lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep them quiet about alleged affairs that Trump has denied.

On Monday, Trump went on the defensive on Twitter (in a post mocked for its misspelling) by claiming that the payments did not constitute “a campaign contribution.”

Responding to a Fox report that “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun,” Trump said, misspelling smoking. He continued, “That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution….”