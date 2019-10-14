President Donald Trump tweeted about a lot of things on Sunday: the lawmakers who are investigating him for possible impeachment; the cable TV boosters who are defending him; and his controversial decision to withdraw from northern Syria amid escalating tensions there between Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurds who fought ISIS.

Amid all that politicking, Trump, 73, paused to wish the U.S. Navy a happy 244th birthday.

Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump, however, received no such well-wishes even though she turned 26 on Sunday.

The absence was more conspicuous as others in the family sent their love, including Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a senior White House aide.

“Happy, happy birthday Tiffany!” Ivanka, 37, posted on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two. “You have grown into an amazing woman, despite my many babysitting fails!”

Tiffany responded in the comments: “Haha I love this and I love you so much!”

Her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, also posted a happy birthday message. (The two, born one day and 11 years apart, are “almost birthday twins,” Lara wrote.)

RELATED: Marla Maples Says She’s ‘So Proud’ of Tiffany Trump After Donald Had to Defend Their Relationship

Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, who raised her on the West Coast after splitting from President Trump in the ’90s, on Instagram shared her birthday prep with Tiffany’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

“Today we celebrate the gift of you! Your sparkle & joy lights up the world!” Maples, 55, wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of Tiffany as a little girl. “Your mom loves you to eternity and back again.”

Tiffany, in contrast to her older siblings, has played a limited role in her father’s presidential career. (She is in her last year of law school at Georgetown University.) She and her dad have a strained past, PEOPLE previously reported.

Image zoom From left: Tiffany Trump and President Donald Trump in 2016

Image zoom Tiffany Trump (right) with her family in 2016 Fred Watkins/ABC via Getty Images

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to her told PEOPLE in April 2018. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

Spokespeople for the White House and Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, the president’s personal assistant was ousted from the White House after she spoke indiscreetly about Tiffany while having dinner with several reporters.

RELATED: Donald Trump ‘Forgave’ Personal Assistant Who Reportedly Shared Info About His Kids, Including Tiffany and Ivanka

According to Politico, the assistant said she felt she had a stronger relationship with President Trump than Tiffany or Ivanka — and that the president thought Tiffany was overweight and didn’t like being photographed with her because of that.

Asked later if this was true, the president said, “Oh, no. No. Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany.”

Separately, Politico reported in July that Tiffany was “not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event.”