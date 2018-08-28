Donald Trump Claims Google Is ‘Rigged’ After Searching His Name and Seeing Unfavorable Results

Donald Trump has been doing some Google searching, and he’s not happy with the results.

The president, 72, floated his latest complaint about the “Fake News Media” on Twitter Tuesday, claiming the largest search engine in the world has been doctoring its results to only show unfavorable news about him.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD,” Trump wrote.

“Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out,” Trump said, asking if the practice was “illegal.”

He continued: “96 percent of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

Trump’s conspiracy theory comes days after the publication of an article by PJ Media, that claimed in its headline “96 Percent of Google Search Results for ‘Trump’ News Are from Liberal Media Outlets.”

Writer Paula Bolyard said she made that assessment after typing “Trump News” into the Google “News” tab across multiple computers, and then analyzing the top results against conservative journalist Sharyl Attkisson’s media bias chart.

Fox News’ Lou Dobbs Tonight covered the piece on Monday night’s show, as Media Matters for America’s senior fellow Matthew Gertz first noted. The president tweeted about the Google search results for his name on Tuesday morning at 5:24 a.m., later deleting the tweets and then re-sending them around 11 a.m.

The Washington Post noted that, according to other outlets such as Gizmodo, the top news result listed under a Google search for “Trump News” on Tuesday morning was from Fox News.

Google has long kept the specifics of the algorithm of its search engine under wraps.

According to the company, a typical query nets millions of webpages with potentially relevant information. To sort them, the company uses around 200 ever-changing factors — analyzing a user’s words, matching their search, ranking useful pages, and considering context before returning the best results.

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken on the tech industry.

This month alone, the former Celebrity Apprentice host claimed social-media sites were “silencing millions of people” and “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices.”

“People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!” he wrote. “Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out!”

Meanwhile, policy makers in Washington are currently investigating a number of Google’s practices, specifically the company’s handling of user privacy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier this year, Google and other tech giants were questioned by members of Congress over allegations that their platforms favored liberal voices over conservative ones, the Journal reported.

On Sept. 5, Google’s senior vice president for global affairs, Kent Walker, will testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence about election interference, the Journal reported. He’ll be joined by Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.