Donald Trump Says After Talking to Kanye West He Is Going to Try to Help A$AP Rocky

President Donald Trump has announced he plans to call the prime minister of Sweden to help free rapper A$AP Rocky.

Trump, 73, shared the news on Twitter, explaining he felt compelled to do something following a conversation with Kanye West.

“Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted on Friday. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved.”

On Thursday, it was revealed that Kanye, 42, and his wife Kim Kardashian West had used their connections to the White House to get Trump involved in aiding Rocky amid his arrest and legal investigation in Sweden.

The source tells PEOPLE that Kim, 38, recently reached out to the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Kanye was also involved, but she was the one to make the outreach to the administration.

“She really brought it to the forefront,” the source said. Kim had developed a relationship with Kushner due to her previous work with the White House on criminal justice reform.

According to the source, Kushner then brought it to the attention of the president, who agreed that “something just needed to be checked to make sure things were appropriate.” (A White House spokesman did not respond to a message about the case.)

Trump contacted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been “working tirelessly to make sure that this case is resolved in the most appropriate and fair way for an American citizen,” the source said. Rocky’s team has also been in contact with the White House, giving periodic updates and making requests.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free A$AP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated,” Kim tweeted on Thursday.

Following two weeks of detainment as prosecutors investigated his involvement in a street altercation, Rocky, 30, will now be spending another six days behind bars after being deemed a flight risk.

A hearing in Stockholm District Court on Friday morning granted prosecutors’ request for more time to investigate the alleged assault, PEOPLE confirmed. The prosecutor now has until Thursday, July 25 to decide whether to charge the rapper or not.

“The Court decided that the artist will remain in custody until 25 July, because of the flight risk. This gives us time to complete the investigation,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

“We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week in order to complete the preliminary investigation. As long as the preliminary investigation is ongoing, I cannot give any further comments,” Suneson added.

A source close to Rocky told PEOPLE, “Rocky will now have been in jail for over three weeks with no charges since this extension has been granted. The six more days in jail could turn into closer to 20 days, if the prosecutor decides to charge him. The first court date for a trial is usually set at least two weeks after the date the charges announced.”

The source added of Friday morning’s proceedings, “The court changed prosecutors after plenty of public backlash of the original prosecutor from the public and many members of the legal community in Sweden, over the harsh punishment and detainment of Rocky. The prosecutor released a press release before the hearing saying they were going indict Rocky and then revised saying they were asking for an extension to investigate. Which was very unusual as why [were] they were ready to charge him if they were still investigating?”

A lawyer for Rocky didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rocky, né Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident. On July 5, a spokesperson from the Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE that A$AP Rocky would be detained for two weeks while “the prosecutor can gather evidence and look into the case a little further.”

Last Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that the Swedish jail where A$AP Rocky is being held in is “inhumane” and “horrific.” TMZ first reported the news.

“The conditions of the facility are horrific,” the source said. “Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

Fredrik Wallin, the governor of the prison where Rocky is being held, refuted the description of the facility put forth in the TMZ report.

“The Swedish Prison and Probation Service has a policy not to comment on individual cases or prisoners,” Wallin told PEOPLE. “However, we can refute the picture of prison Kronoberg which is described in the article in TMZ. To exemplify, prison staff and prisoners drink the same municipal tap water.”

Additionally, a State Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE that “we are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm. We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time.”

Rocky previously detailed the events leading up to the arrest to his 10.2 million Instagram followers.

The first video the artist shared on his social media platform showed what appeared to be the beginning of the street incident that later led to the arrests.

In the footage, Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, whom the rapper later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us,” and another person can be heard saying, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”