Donald Trump Uses George H.W. Bush Quote He Previously Ridiculed to Honor Bush After His Death

President Donald Trump mentioned a George H.W. Bush quote that he once ridiculed after the former president died at age 94 on Friday.

In 1988, as the then-Vice President Bush accepted his party’s presidential nomination, Bush called groups that promote service “a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bush used the phrase during his campaign and started a Daily Point of Light Award in 1990 for noteworthy volunteers, according to the Points of Light Foundation.

Decades later, Trump took a swipe at the phrase during a rally in Montana in July, CNN reported at the time. “You know all of the rhetoric you see. ‘Thousands points of light.’ What the hell was that, by the way?” Trump asked the crowd.

“Thousand points of light,” he continued. “What does that mean? I know one thing: Make America Great Again we understand. Putting America first we understand. Thousand points of light, I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican, wasn’t it?”

George H.W. Bush in 1988 Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis/Getty Images

In a White House statement following Bush’s death, Trump included the phrase to honor Bush.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service — to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world,” Trump’s statement reads.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

On Saturday, the White House announced that Trump plans to attend Bush’s funeral at the National Cathedral and designated Wednesday a national day of mourning.

After Trump’s quip in Montana, Jenna Bush Hager, Bush’s granddaughter, offered a rare rebuke of Trump by tweeting out a letter her grandfather had written about finding happiness in service.

