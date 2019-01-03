With the federal government shutdown nearing its third week — and no imminent end — President Donald Trump took to Instagram where there, at least, he could imagine that “the wall is coming.”

Trump posted the Game of Thrones-style meme on Instagram Thursday afternoon not long after a new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives elected Rep. Nancy Pelosi their new speaker.

The president’s insistence on additional funding for a proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico led to the latest government shutdown, which began in late December. Democrats, empowered by a decisive victory in last year’s midterm elections, have dismissed Trump’s demands.

According to the New York Times, a meeting between both sides on Wednesday did not bring compromise, with Democrats agreeing only to the current funding of $1.3 billion for border security and seeking to reopen the government as negotiations continued.

But such a move would make Trump “look foolish” given that the wall was a key campaign promise, he reportedly said.

In absence of a path forward, the shutdown could become the longest in American history, surpassing the previous record of 21 days in the ’90s, under President Bill Clinton and a Republican-led Congress, CNN reports.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Trump has trotted out a reference to Game of Thronesian politicking. Earlier this week he brought out a “Sanctions are coming” poster, which he had previously shared on Twitter (to the dismay of GoT stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.)

Also on Thursday Trump made a surprise appearance before White House reporters alongside members of the Border Patrol Council who echoed his call for a wall.

The president also congratulated Speaker Pelosi and — in a more conciliatory tone than might fit in a meme based on an HBO series about civil war — said they could be allies, not enemies.

“Hopefully we’re going to work together and we’re going to get lots of things done,” he said according to CNN.

“I think it will be a little bit different than a lot of people are thinking, so I congratulate Nancy,” he continued. “Tremendous, tremendous achievement.”