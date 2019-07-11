Image zoom President Donald Trump

In a lengthy Twitter thread on Thursday, President Donald Trump was ostensibly promoting a White House Social Media Summit later that day but mostly focused on criticizing his perceived rivals and boasting of his economic prowess.

At one point in his tweets, which stretched across Thursday morning, he mixed up when his presidential campaign actually began.

“The Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media. They have lost tremendous credibility since that day in November, 2016, that I came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady,” Trump wrote.

But the escalator moment he was referring to actually happened in June 2015, when he announced that he was running for president. He was elected a year and a half later, in November 2016.

Elsewhere in his Twitter thread, Trump joked that he might stay in office for another 14 years (which would be unconstitutional) and that without his presidency, both the news media and social media companies would go out of business.

He again mocked his Democratic opponents in next year’s election, including frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Thursday afternoon, the president gathered in the White House’s East Room with some 200 “top professionals” in digital and social media, according to the administration. Among the assembled were conservative personalities such as YouTubers Diamond and Silk and James O’Keefe, the controversial activist.

Trump tweeted ahead of time that a large part of the summit would be about the “tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies.”

Some conservatives have claimed that they are targeted by companies such as Facebook and Twitter who want to suppress their political opinions.

At the White House, the president echoed those arguments saying, without evidence, that Twitter interferes with his tweets: “It goes up and then they take it down.”

At a closed-door meeting earlier this year with Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, The Washington Post reported that the president complained about his follower count.