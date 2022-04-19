“He loves every minute of being on stage in his own home” a source tells PEOPLE of the former president’s holiday weekend

How Trump Spent Easter: 'He Is No Longer President, So He Doesn't Have to Go to Church'

Donald Trump spent the Easter weekend enjoying two of his favorite activities, sources say: golf and greeting adoring guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, the former president played rounds of golf with members at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He is no longer president," says one insider, "so he doesn't have to go to church."

Trump, 75, did have a traditional Easter celebration, however, heading to brunch at his Mar-a-Lago home — passing supporters waving signs along the way — on Sunday after hitting the links earlier that morning.

While investigations continue into Trump and his family's businesses and finances as well as his part in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, the former president remains focused on what he still claims — without any convincing evidence — was a "rigged" election in 2020 that sent him packing from the White House. (Trump has likewise denied any wrongdoing in the various probes against him.)

At the same time, the former president is still considering another bid for the presidency in 2024, though he has yet to make an official announcement, instead hinting every step of the way as he continues to raise money and issue sometimes hourly press statements through his political groups.

"Donald is making all of the moves as if he were going to run, but my bet is that he won't," a political source close to Trump tells PEOPLE. "In the meantime, he loves the adulation and fundraising needed with a potential run. Donald is involved with everything the GOPs are doing — he is a non-royal king."

(Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to a request for comment for this story.)

Businessman Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015 From left: Donald Trump and Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 4, 2015 | Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty

At a recent Mar-a-Lago event, Trump was introduced as the "45th and 47th president of the United States" and thrilled guests by saying, "We'll make America great again, again."

"Who knows — maybe Don Jr. will run instead," the political source says, referring to Trump's eldest son. "He is itching for it, and the name recognition is enough."

Don Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were spotted at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

"Having a ball with grandpa for Easter. I hope your Easter was as great as ours!!!" he wrote on Instagram with a photo of his daughter Chloe Sophia with her grandfather.

Other family members — including Eric Trump, his wife, Lara Trump, their two "beautifully" dressed children, Carolina and Eric, and the former president's sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, and her husband, James Grau — joined the former president and former First Lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Easter egg hunt and brunch held for members, according to a source.

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, in West Palm Beach, Fla Biden Inauguration, West Palm Beach, United States - 20 Jan 2021 Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. | Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

"Donald takes time to talk to many of the brunch guests who still get a kick out of his notoriety," the Mar-a-Lago source tells PEOPLE.