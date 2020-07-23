"If you get it in order, you get extra points," he said on Fox News Wednesday

President Trump Doubles Down on Difficulty of His Cognitive Test: I Had to Repeat 5 Words in a Row

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again argued that a cognitive test he'd "aced" was much harder than other people were saying — three days after Fox News host Chris Wallace told him during an interview that the test wasn't actually that difficult.

No no, the president insisted in another Fox News appearance that aired Wednesday night.

He was elaborating on what has become a favorite story: how in 2018 he got a "perfect" score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which is used to detect "mild cognitive dysfunction."

Speaking with Marc Siegel at the White House, Trump, 74, maintained that while "the first questions are very easy, the last questions are much more difficult." For example, Trump said, his test included a memory portion that required certain words be repeated correctly.

The president went on to demonstrate.

"It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ " Trump said. "So I said yeah, so it’s ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points."

Later in his test — 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes later; the amount of time kept changing in his telling — Trump was prompted to recall the words, he said.

He boasted: "They say nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy. And that’s not an easy question."

He explained again: "In other words, they ask it to you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them. And that’s okay, if you repeat them out of order it’s okay — but, you know, it’s not as good. But then when you go back 20-25 minutes later, they say, 'Go back to that question.' "

Trump himself put the matter of his cognitive testing in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, he told Sean Hannity he'd taken the test "very recently when the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ " — and "I aced it."

The White House has not released further information about that test, though Trump later indicated he was actually referring to 2018.

Speaking with Siegel on Wednesday, he said the test was conducted a "year ago, little less than a year ago," at his own request to quiet critics.

"I asked the doctor, I said, ‘Is there some kind of a cognitive test that I could take?' Because I’ve been hearing about it, because I want to shut these people up," Trump said.

"We have to be sharp. If you’re in the office of the presidency, we have to be sharp," he said, pivoting back to a familiar criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging him for re-election, is too enfeebled for the job.

"Honestly, he should take the test," Trump said Wednesday. "In a way he has an obligation to, because you have to be able to show this country that the person that we’re picking as leader is sharp."

Despite his protestations, the president's description of the test he took — and its basic memory recall section — drew widespread mockery online. (Some social media users noted that Trump appeared to be reciting five words at random from his surroundings during the Fox News interview.)

When Trump sat down with Wallace on Sunday, Wallace said that he, too, had taken the test after hearing about it from the president and found that "it's not the hardest."

"They have a picture and it says 'what's that' and it's an elephant," Wallace said. Another question was "count back from 100 by seven."

"It's all misrepresentation," the president replied then. "Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I'll bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. I'll bet you couldn't — they get very hard, the last five questions."

Doctors said in 2018 that Trump's score on the MOCA was 30 out of 30. But, as Wallace pointed out this week, the assessment is not as intimidating for normal people.

That test is meant to be administered quickly and assesses "attention and concentration, executive functions, memory, language" and other skills.