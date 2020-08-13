Trump Donated $6,000 to Kamala Harris' Attorney General Campaign Before Presidential Run

Ivanka Trump also helped fund Harris' California attorney general campaign before her dad ran for president

President Donald Trump wasted no time earlier this week criticizing Sen. Kamala Harris as "nasty" and a "radical" after she was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden's choice to join the Democratic presidential ticket.

But — in keeping with Trump's both-sides-of-the-aisle background before he became a politician — he actually chipped in financially to help fund Harris, 55, in her political ascension just a few years before running for president.

According to the California secretary of state's website, Trump donated $6,000 to Harris' campaign for California attorney general, prior to her becoming a senator.

In 2011, Trump gave Harris $5,000; in 2013, he donated another $1,000.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as one of her father's senior advisers, also funded Harris' campaign, donating $2,000 in 2014.

Harris served terms as California's attorney general before she was elected to Congress in 2016. During her Senate campaign, Trump's Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, donated $2,000, records show.

Image zoom Sen. Kamala Harris Alexander Drago-Pool/Getty

The Trumps' campaign contributions were first reported last year while Harris was a contender in the Democratic presidential primary. According to several outlets, the Trumps made the $5,000 donation in 2011 at the request of then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Last year, a spokesperson for Harris told The Sacramento Bee that she had donated Trump's $6,000 to a nonprofit advocating for Central Americans' civil and human rights.

Prior to entering politics, Trump donated to many politicians — including Democrats who became his opponents like Biden, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and Andrew Cuomo.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump gave $175,860 more to Democrats than Republicans from 1989 to 2010. But in 2011, his funds toward Democrats began to drastically decrease at the same time that he became more and more involved in conservative circles: He gave Republicans $630,150 between 2011 and 2015, while Democrats received $8,500.

Image zoom President Donald Trump

Image zoom From left: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Almost immediately after Biden, 77, named Harris his running mate on Tuesday, Trump posted an attack ad on the former California senator, labeling her a "radical," a familiar criticism Trump has used to describe Democrats.

Later Tuesday, he told reporters that, during the Democratic primary campaign, Harris had been "disrespectful" and "nasty" to Biden.

In late July, however, he said that Harris "would be a fine choice" by Biden.

Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent on either major party's presidential ticket.