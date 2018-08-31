Trump's Disapproval Rating Is Up According to New Poll — and 49 Percent Support Impeachment

Support for President Donald Trump is waning amid tumult in the White House.

Only 36 percent of respondents approve of the president’s performance, while his disapproval rate is at 60 percent, according to a new poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post, which was released on Friday.

In the previous joint ABC News and Washington Post poll, Trump’s disapproval rating was 56 percent, while 40 percent approved of his time in office, Politico reported. ABC News also noted that Trump’s current disapproval rating is “numerically the highest of his presidency, albeit by a single point.”

Additionally, the national survey found that 49 percent of those polled supported beginning the process of impeachment — and that when the results only included responses from women, the number increased to 57 percent.

The poll was conducted from August 26 to August 29, just days after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight felony counts of bank and tax fraud, and Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including tax fraud, false statements to a bank, and campaign finance violations.

Amid increased calls for his impeachment, Trump, 72, defended himself during an interview that aired last week on Fox & Friends, saying, “I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job.”

“If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash,” he continued. “I think everybody would be very poor because without this thinking you would see — you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

When asked what grade he would give himself for his job performance in the White House, he said he gave himself “an A+.”

On Sunday, just days after the interview aired, Trump also tweeted out the results to a poll that claimed his approval rating was actually 52 percent.

“Over 90% approval rating for your all time favorite (I hope) President within the Republican Party and 52% overall. This despite all of the made up stories by the Fake News Media trying endlessly to make me look as bad and evil as possible. Look at the real villains please!” he wrote, without providing a link to the poll or any additional information on where the numbers came from.

CNN was not able to find proof of a single poll that matched Trump’s claim.