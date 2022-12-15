Donald Trump, in 'Major Announcement,' Begins Selling $99 Digital Trading Cards

When Donald Trump tipped his fans off on Wednesday morning that a "major announcement" was coming soon, numerous theories began circulating the internet. None of them were correct.

Within 24 hours, Trump revealed the major news: that he was launching a line of digital trading card NFTs featuring fictionalized artwork of himself. Even more major, he is charging $99 apiece.

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!" he posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!"

Much of the art in question depicts a muscly version of himself in idealized settings, like in a wrestling ring, in outer space, at a race track, and surrounded by gold bars that read "TRUMP."

"Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting," he continued in the post. "Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!"

When you spend $99, you get a randomly generated NFT of the former president, Forbes reports. According to the trading card website, proceeds will not go toward Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump's hint of a forthcoming announcement immediately caused speculation that he was going to drop a bombshell update in his third bid for the presidency, as he appears to be treading water while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes strides with Republican voters.

Some believed Trump would prematurely announce a running mate to get more media coverage, some thought he would throw a curveball in the election by running as an independent, and some predicted he may even cut his losses and drop out of the race altogether after dipping in polls.