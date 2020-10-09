Donald Trump Did Not in Fact Win This Year's Nobel Peace Prize

The president has repeatedly claimed that the prize selection is "rigged"

Noted Emmy also-ran Donald Trump will once again have to settle for the honor of being nominated.

On Friday, it was announced that the president had lost out on a Nobel Peace Prize, despite his dream of winning being kept alive by repeated nominations from supporters.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee instead selected the UN World Food Program (WFP), a humanitarian organization focused on providing sustenance to the hungry, as the recipient of its 2020 peace award.

This isn't Trump's first taste of Nobel failure: In 2018, he also lost out on the prestigious award, comparing the loss to being robbed of an Emmy Award for his former hit reality show, The Apprentice.

Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Prize several times before — in 2018, following his Singapore meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and again in 2020 for what admirers called his work in normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and his anti-war tendencies.

Nominations aren't necessarily noteworthy on their own — numerous politicians, academics and others qualify to submit nominations — but even the significant coverage attracted by Trump's nods has been dissatisfying, it seems.

Image zoom President Donald Trump Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty

"So I turn on NBC with Lester Holt, another beauty, and they start with a hurricane, and then they went to something, and something else, and I'm saying, 'First lady, this is getting a little embarrassing, with 20 minutes into a half-hour show, they haven't mentioned the Nobel Peace Prize,' " Trump said at a September campaign rally in Ohio.

"And then it went through the whole show and they never mentioned [it]," he continued. "And then I got nominated for a second one and they never mentioned. And when Barack Obama, Barack Hussein Obama, got nominated, no when Barack Hussein Obama got nominated, he didn't know why he was nominated."

Former President Barack Obama, of course, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

This year, Trump's election rival Joe Biden was also nominated for a Nobel but wasn't the winner either.