President Trump Didn't Visit Troops at Christmas — Breaking a 15-Year Tradition: Report

Breaking a recent tradition of both of his predecessors, President Donald Trump this year did not visit with troops or wounded servicemembers at Christmas time, according to NBC News.

President George W. Bush was the last commander-in-chief who didn’t make such a trip, in both 2001 and 2002, in the shadow of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and mounting military action in the Middle East, NBC reports.

President Barack Obama visited troops at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii each holiday during his term, according to NBC. Last year, Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

This year Trump called active-duty troops on Christmas, according to NBC. (White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the president visiting the military.)

“I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we’re holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers,” Trump told them, according to the Associated Press. “We love what you do and love your work. Amazing people.”

CNN reports that, while talking with troops from the Oval Office, Trump returned to the handful of issues that have dominated his first two years in office: his hostile approach to traditional global alliances, allegations that he and his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election and his pledge to erect a southern border wall — which has recently led to a partial shutdown of the federal government as Congress rejected his request for funding.

“I can’t tell you when the government is going to be open,” Trump said. “I can tell you it’s not going to be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they would like to call it.”

On Tuesday, Trump reportedly said he felt he must remain in Washington, D.C., instead of traveling for the holiday, as the shutdown stretched on.

“I love the White House, but I wasn’t able to be with my family,” he said, according to CNN. “I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family, my family is in Florida, Palm Beach, and I just didn’t want to go down and be there when other people are hurting.”

In a video message released by the White House on Christmas morning, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump gave their thanks to the military and law enforcement.

“This Christmas, we salute the brave men and women who serve our nation overseas,” Melania said. “We send our love to the military families whose sacrifice helps keep our nation free.”