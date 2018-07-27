Donald Trump Denies Knowing of Son's Trump Tower Meeting and Attacks Michael Cohen on Twitter

Donald Trump lashed out at his former personal attorney Michael Cohen on Twitter Friday morning after Cohen reportedly claimed that the president knew in advance about his son Donald Jr.‘s June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“NO … I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?),” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

“He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer,” Trump added. “Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!”

Sources told CNN that Cohen claims he was with Trump when his son told him about the offer from Russians and that Trump allegedly approved the meeting. The sources said Cohen is willing to discuss the matter with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, declined to comment to CNN. Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Russians during the 2016 presidential election. Trump Jr. has denied that his father knew about the Trump Tower meeting before it took place, including in a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.

After CNN’s report on Thursday, Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, denied that Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting.

Giuliani told NBC News on Thursday night that Cohen “can’t be believed unless it’s corroborated five times.”

“I talked to the president about this at length before as well as other witnesses and it’s not true. Why would you expect it would be true from someone like Cohen?” Giuliani added. “A lawyer who would tape their own client is a lawyer without any character.”

Trump Jr. has admitted to meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in Trump Tower during the 2016 election. Veselnitskaya, who reportedly has connections to the Kremlin, allegedly offered the Trump campaign damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The meeting took place in June 2016, according to The New York Times, and was planned in a series of emails that Trump Jr. himself later shared on his Twitter account. The initial email to Trump Jr. said that the information Veselnitskaya had “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” according to the Times. The candidate’s eldest son then responded, “If it’s what you say I love it.”