Trump Can't Resist Familiar Feuds During D-Day Commemoration in France & More Moments from Day 4

President Donald Trump delivered a speech and honored WWII veterans at the 75th anniversary of D-Day in France to cap off Day 4 of his trip abroad
75th anniversary of D-Day
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the French – USA Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy on June 7 during which the president also met French President Emmanuel Macron.
The commemoration comes after the president’s first-ever state visit to the U.K. earlier this week.
Face-to-Face
“To all of our friends and partners — our cherished alliance was forged in the heat of battle, tested in the trials of war and proven in the blessings of peace,” Trump said. “Our bond is unbreakable.”
Nearly 16,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of northern France, roughly 73,000 of which were American. Over two million troops from 12 different countries participated in the historic battle.
Another Day Together
The president and first lady arrived in France Thursday after a three-day state visit to the U.K.
President Trump was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, upon their arrival. Trump spoke of the “outstanding” relationship between the U.S. and France.
“It’s been good and sometimes it hasn’t been, but at this point it’s outstanding,” Trump said.
Honoring the Fallen
“Today, France does not forget,” French President Macron said. “We know what we owe to you veterans: our freedom. On behalf of my nation, I just want to say thank you.”
Over 9,380 American service members, who were killed during the D-Day landings, are buried at the gravesite nearby.
Red, White and Blue
“They came from the farms of a vast heartland, the streets of glowing cities and the forges of mighty industrial towns,” Trump said. “Before the war, many had never ventured beyond their own community. Now, they had come to offer their lives halfway across the world.”
Trump also shared some of the veterans’ stories who participated in the D-Day landings and brought their family members on stage to honor them.
For the Veterans
“They came here and saved freedom, and then they went home and showed us what freedom was all about,” Trump said. “They built a national culture that inspired the entire world.”
The president sat alongside World War II veterans at the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. One of the WWII veterans parachuted over Normandy on Wednesday at 97 years old, 75 years after making the initial jump.
A Tribute Together
Trump spoke of the sacrifice that fallen American soldiers made to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.
“To the men that sit behind me and to the boys that rest in the field before me, your example will never grow old,” he said to the veterans in the audience. “Your legend will never die.”
Mueller and Pelosi Slammed
The president took swipes at his political adversaries during Thursday’s D-Day commemoration, saying special counsel Robert Mueller “made such a fool of himself” in an interview with Laura Ingraham prior to the anniversary ceremony.
Trump also made a dig at Nancy Pelosi, calling the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, “a disaster” and “Nervous Nancy.”
Mueller oversaw the investigation into Trump’s possible connections to Russian interference during the 2016 presidential elections.
Trip Continues
Trump will be going to the Republic of Ireland next following his time in France commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
There, Trump will meet hold a bilateral meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport before staying at his Doonbeg Hotel and Golf Resort in County Clare.