The former White House aide sheds light on the trust Ivana Trump maintained several years after her marriage with Donald Trump ended

Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'

Reacting to the sudden passing of Ivana Trump, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman tells PEOPLE that Donald Trump "constantly" sought his first wife's advice during his tenure as president.

"Ivana was a straight shooter and was always able to size up a situation. She is one of the very few people that Donald truly listened to," Newman says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Even in the White House, he constantly sought her guidance," she adds.

Newman was a contestant in 2004 on Trump's popular reality television show The Apprentice.

She worked in the Trump administration as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison and as an assistant to the president until December 2017.

Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at the age of 73.

She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992 and shared three children with him — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Both Donald Jr. and Eric currently work for the Trump Organization. Ivanka was an executive vice president at the Trump Organization before taking a position at the White House as an advisor in her father's administration.