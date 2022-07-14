Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'
Reacting to the sudden passing of Ivana Trump, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman tells PEOPLE that Donald Trump "constantly" sought his first wife's advice during his tenure as president.
"Ivana was a straight shooter and was always able to size up a situation. She is one of the very few people that Donald truly listened to," Newman says.
"Even in the White House, he constantly sought her guidance," she adds.
Newman was a contestant in 2004 on Trump's popular reality television show The Apprentice.
She worked in the Trump administration as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison and as an assistant to the president until December 2017.
Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at the age of 73.
She was married to the former president from 1977 to 1992 and shared three children with him — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
Both Donald Jr. and Eric currently work for the Trump Organization. Ivanka was an executive vice president at the Trump Organization before taking a position at the White House as an advisor in her father's administration.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.
- Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'
- What to Know About Brittney Griner's Daily Life in a Russian Detention Center
- All-Star Rookie Julio Rodriguez Opens Up About His Journey to the MLB: 'Just Keep Grinding, Man'
- Ivanka Trump Called Her Mother Ivana 'the Ultimate Role Model' in 2016 Interview