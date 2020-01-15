What’s the deal with lightbulbs these days anyways?

President Donald Trump is — umm — shining a light on a complaint that sounds a bit more like a comedy routine than a campaign talking point.

He’s been speaking out against the “new lightbulb” at recent campaign rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin, touting his administration’s blockage on energy efficiency rules that would force all Americans to use energy-efficient bulbs.

“The new lightbulb costs you five times as much and it makes you look orange,” Trump, 73, said Tuesday night at a rally in Milwaukee. “And the new bulb, I don’t know if you see it, it’s on there. It’s a hazardous waste. When that bulb ends, you’re supposed to take it to a certain dump and gingerly put it in because it’s loaded up with gasses.”

Trump argued that no one disposes the energy-efficient lightbulbs the correct way and instead people just throw them in the garbage.

In December, he claimed they cost too much on top of all that.

“They’re terrible. You look terrible,” he said, according to NPR. “They cost you many, many times more. Like four or five times more.” He made similar gripes last September. (When it comes to statistics and claims about the environment, President Trump has a checkered track record.)

Trump laments that "the new lightbulb … makes you look orange." (I think it has more to do with the spray tan-type stuff he uses …) pic.twitter.com/yN32tmdYeX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2020

The Trump administration blocked a 2007 Bush-era law that was scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1 which required Americans to switch over to the new, energy-efficient bulbs.

The Natural Resources Defense Council blasted the move, according to The New York Times, saying that continuing to use old, incandescent bulbs would cost American consumers $14 billion more a year than if the Bush administration’s law had gone into effect.

Trump has previously complained about home appliances — an atypical route to a more familiar political talking point on energy. The president didn’t stop at lightbulbs Tuesday night: Dishwashers, sinks, toilets and showers were all in his line of fire.

President Trump: "Anybody have a new dishwasher? I'm sorry for that. I'm sorry for that, it's worthless. They give you so little water. You ever see it? Air comes out." pic.twitter.com/WYS87c2yT2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2020

“You don’t get any water,” Trump said. “You go into a shower — and I have this beautiful head of hair, I need a lot of water — and you go into the shower, right? You turn on the water. Drip. Drip. Drip. I call the guy, ‘Is there something wrong with this?’ ‘No sir, it’s just the restrictor.’ ”

The president is no fan of windmills either, saying in December that “they’re noisy” and “they kill the birds.”

He also claimed last April that the noise from turbines causes cancer, but no scientific research backs up that claim. Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley called Trump’s statement “idiotic.”