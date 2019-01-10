President Donald Trump had a few words for Amazon head Jeff Bezos following news of Bezos’ impending $140-billion divorce.

“I wish him luck,” Trump said outside the White House to reporters who asked Thursday about the personal headlines swirling around Bezos, whom the president has regularly demonized both for Bezos’ fortunes at Amazon and his ownership of the Washington Post, which has closely and critically covered Trump’s administration.

After his initial remark on the split, a reporter asked Trump, “That’s it?” To which the president replied: “I wish him luck. It’s going to be a beauty.”

(Trump speaks from experience, having divorced two wives in highly public fashion.)

Bezos, who was recently named the richest man in the world, and wife MacKenzie Bezos announced their split in a statement on the billionaire’s Twitter account on Wednesday, writing that they had decided to continue their “shared lives as friends.”

The pair have four children together: three sons and a daughter. Jeff is now dating ex-news anchor Lauren Sanchez, 49. PEOPLE confirmed Sanchez is also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. The former Good Day LA host and frequent contributor to Extra and The View shares two kids with Whitesell and also has a son from a previous relationship. The Bezos divorce was first reported by the National Enquirer, which says it conducted a four-month investigation into Jeff’s relationship with another woman. (David Pecker, chairman of the tabloid’s parent company, is a longtime Trump ally and friend.) Jeff and MacKenzie, divorcing after 25 years of marriage, don’t have a prenup, according to TMZ. Without such an agreement MacKenzie, 48, would be entitled to half of the 54-year-old Amazon CEO’s estimated net worth of $137 billion.

Making things more complicated, Washington, where the couple resides, is a community property state, which means that all assets and debts accrued during the marriage are considered owned equally by both spouses unless there was a prenuptial agreement stating otherwise.

From left: MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos Jerod Harris/Getty

Although it’s never been made public whether the pair had a prenup in place when they wed, Steve Mindel, a Los Angeles-based family law and divorce attorney, told PEOPLE that it’s highly unlikely they would have been able to keep that a secret.

While Jeff would go on to amass an incredibly large fortune, when he and MacKenzie first began their whirlwind relationship in 1993, marrying just six months after their first date, their financial situation was quite different.